Cooper Hamilton won't be offered a contract by the Giants for 2025

Cooper Hamilton is tackled by Darcy Parish during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Essendon in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has axed wingman Cooper Hamilton after eight games for the club.

Hamilton, 20, joined the Giants via the Rookie Draft in 2021, but struggled to earn a regular spot.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

His eight AFL games came across 2022 and 2023, and he became a regular in viral videos published by the club's social media team.

"It's always a tough time of the year when we need to say farewell to good people, but unfortunately we didn't have a list spot for Cooper moving forward," Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"Cooper has been a great addition to our football program and must also be commended for his involvement within our industry-leading media team.

"We thank Cooper for his services to the club and wish him all the best for whatever is next."

Learn More 28:32

The Giants delisted ruckman Braydon Preuss earlier on Thursday.

Isaac Cumming has told the club he will explore his options as an unrestricted free agent, Nick Haynes is leaving with Carlton his likely destination and untried tall Wade Derksen is seeking a trade to Victoria.