WITH the fun and drama of the AFL Trade and Free Agency Period coming to a frantic finish, plenty of draft picks have changed hands.

The final draft order is now set ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, December 9.

Live trading on the night will see the below order subject to change, but check out your club's draft hand ahead of the blockbuster event.

*Fremantle's first pick was adjusted due to a 264.9 deficit from 2019

*Greater Western Sydney's second pick was adjusted due to a 254.2 deficit from 2019

*Port Adelaide's second pick was adjusted due to a 115.9 deficit from 2019

ROUND FIVE 80 Adelaide 81 North Melbourne 82 Sydney 83 Hawthorn 84 Gold Coast 85 Essendon 86 West Coast (received from Brisbane as part of Alex Witherden trade; received from Fremantle in 2019) 87 Essendon (received from Carlton as part of Adam Saad trade) 88 GWS 89 Melbourne 90 West Coast 91 Collingwood 92 St Kilda 93 Brisbane 94 Port Adelaide 95 Geelong 96 Richmond

ROUND SIX 97 Adelaide 98 North Melbourne 99 Essendon 100 Fremantle 101 Carlton 102 GWS 103 Melbourne 104 West Coast 105 Collingwood 106 St Kilda 107 Geelong 108 Richmond

ROUND SEVEN 109 Adelaide 110 North Melbourne 111 Fremantle 112 Carlton 113 GWS 114 Melbourne 115 West Coast 116 Collingwood 117 Geelong

ROUND EIGHT 118 North Melbourne 119 Fremantle 120 Carlton 121 GWS 122 Collingwood

Club-by-club draft picks

YOUR CLUB'S 2020 PICKS Adelaide 1, 9, 22, 23, 40, 80, 97, 109 Brisbane 25, 53, 58, 69, 70, 93 Carlton 31, 38, 78, 101, 112, 120 Collingwood 14, 16, 65, 66, 68, 75, 91, 105, 116, 122 Essendon 6, 7, 8, 44, 77, 85, 87, 99 Fremantle 12, 32, 55, 56, 63, 100, 111, 119 Geelong 27, 51, 95, 107, 117 Gold Coast 5, 76, 84 GWS 10, 13, 15, 20, 26, 74, 88, 102, 113, 121 Hawthorn 4, 24, 45, 46, 49, 72 Melbourne 18, 19, 28, 50, 89, 103, 114 North Melbourne 2, 11, 30, 39, 71, 81, 98, 110, 118 Port Adelaide 35, 47, 57, 59, 73, 94 Richmond 17, 36, 61, 79, 96, 108 St Kilda 21, 64, 67, 74, 92, 106 Sydney 3, 34, 37, 43, 48, 60, 82 West Coast 62, 86, 90, 104, 115 Western Bulldogs 29, 33, 41, 42, 52, 54

