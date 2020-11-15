Tom Hickey (from left) with Gold Coast, St Kilda, West Coast and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME big names and some big men joined an ever-expanding club during this year's Trade Period.

And a new Swan formed an exclusive club all on his own.

With his last-ditch move from Collingwood to the Western Bulldogs, Adam Treloar became the most recent addition to the three-club players list after starting his career with Greater Western Sydney.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade wrap: Big winners, plus who the Pies could target in 2021 Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Stephen Silvagni wrap up the 2020 trade period

Shaun Higgins, Adam Saad and Jesse Hogan all joined a third club, as did ruckmen Stefan Martin, Braydon Preuss and Shaun McKernan.

But it was Tom Hickey who created history, with the big Queenslander not only signing on for a fourth club, but becoming the first man in the AFL to play for clubs in four different states.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

He's played for Gold Coast, St Kilda, West Coast and will now line up for Sydney in 2021.

Former Pie Adam Treloar takes in his new surrounds at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckmen certainly seem the most mobile in this era of player movement, with Martin joining the Bulldogs after previously being at Brisbane and Melbourne, while Preuss is at the Giants following understudy stints at the Demons and Kangaroos.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Saad was also another high-profile move, joining Carlton after previously being at Essendon and Gold Coast, while Higgins continues his career at Geelong after playing for North Melbourne and the Bulldogs.

Hogan is on to his third state with a contract at the Giants after stints at Melbourne and Fremantle, while McKernan is now at St Kilda following Essendon and Adelaide.

The lists below include current players only.

FOOTY'S MIRACLES ON DEMAND Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, showing every goal from the most significant margin until the final siren Watch Now

Three-club club

Player First club Second club Current club James Aish Brisbane Collingwood Fremantle Josh Bruce GWS St Kilda Western Bulldogs Mitch Brown Geelong Essendon Melbourne Josh Caddy Gold Coast Geelong Richmond Sam Frost GWS Melbourne Hawthorn Lachie Henderson Brisbane Carlton Geelong Shaun Higgins* Western Bulldogs North Melbourne Geelong Bradley Hill Hawthorn Fremantle St Kilda Jack Hombsch GWS Port Adelaide Gold Coast Jesse Hogan* Melbourne Fremantle GWS Jarryd Lyons Adelaide Gold Coast Brisbane Stefan Martin* Melbourne Brisbane Western Bulldogs Shaun McKernan* Adelaide Essendon St Kilda Shane Mumford Geelong Sydney GWS Andrew Phillips GWS Carlton Essendon Jared Polec Brisbane Port Adelaide North Melbourne Braydon Preuss* North Melbourne Melbourne GWS Paddy Ryder Essendon Port Adelaide St Kilda Adam Saad* Gold Coast Essendon Carlton Tom Scully Melbourne GWS Hawthorn Jacob Townsend GWS Richmond Essendon Adam Treloar* GWS Collingwood Western Bulldogs Dom Tyson GWS Melbourne North Melbourne Josh Walker Geelong Brisbane North Melbourne

*Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period

Four-club club

Player First club Second club Third club Fourth club Tom Hickey* Gold Coast St Kilda West Coast Sydney

*Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period

Listed, but didn't play for original club

Player First club Second club Current club Joel Hamling Geelong* Western Bulldogs Fremantle Michael Hartley Collingwood* Essendon Hawthorn Josh Jenkins Essendon* Adelaide Geelong Alex Keath Gold Coast* Adelaide Western Bulldogs Sam Menegola Hawthorn* Fremantle* Geelong

*Didn't play a game for this club