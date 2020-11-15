SOME big names and some big men joined an ever-expanding club during this year's Trade Period.
And a new Swan formed an exclusive club all on his own.
With his last-ditch move from Collingwood to the Western Bulldogs, Adam Treloar became the most recent addition to the three-club players list after starting his career with Greater Western Sydney.
Shaun Higgins, Adam Saad and Jesse Hogan all joined a third club, as did ruckmen Stefan Martin, Braydon Preuss and Shaun McKernan.
But it was Tom Hickey who created history, with the big Queenslander not only signing on for a fourth club, but becoming the first man in the AFL to play for clubs in four different states.
TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best
He's played for Gold Coast, St Kilda, West Coast and will now line up for Sydney in 2021.
Ruckmen certainly seem the most mobile in this era of player movement, with Martin joining the Bulldogs after previously being at Brisbane and Melbourne, while Preuss is at the Giants following understudy stints at the Demons and Kangaroos.
INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand
Saad was also another high-profile move, joining Carlton after previously being at Essendon and Gold Coast, while Higgins continues his career at Geelong after playing for North Melbourne and the Bulldogs.
Hogan is on to his third state with a contract at the Giants after stints at Melbourne and Fremantle, while McKernan is now at St Kilda following Essendon and Adelaide.
The lists below include current players only.
FOOTY'S MIRACLES ON DEMAND
Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, showing every goal from the most significant margin until the final sirenWatch Now
Three-club club
|Player
|First club
|Second club
|Current club
|James Aish
|Brisbane
|Collingwood
|Fremantle
|Josh Bruce
|GWS
|St Kilda
|Western Bulldogs
|Mitch Brown
|Geelong
|Essendon
|Melbourne
|Josh Caddy
|Gold Coast
|Geelong
|Richmond
|Sam Frost
|GWS
|Melbourne
|Hawthorn
|Lachie Henderson
|Brisbane
|Carlton
|Geelong
|Shaun Higgins*
|Western Bulldogs
|North Melbourne
|Geelong
|Bradley Hill
|Hawthorn
|Fremantle
|St Kilda
|Jack Hombsch
|GWS
|Port Adelaide
|Gold Coast
|Jesse Hogan*
|Melbourne
|Fremantle
|GWS
|Jarryd Lyons
|Adelaide
|Gold Coast
|Brisbane
|Stefan Martin*
|Melbourne
|Brisbane
|Western Bulldogs
|Shaun McKernan*
|Adelaide
|Essendon
|St Kilda
|Shane Mumford
|Geelong
|Sydney
|GWS
|Andrew Phillips
|GWS
|Carlton
|Essendon
|Jared Polec
|Brisbane
|Port Adelaide
|North Melbourne
|Braydon Preuss*
|North Melbourne
|Melbourne
|GWS
|Paddy Ryder
|Essendon
|Port Adelaide
|St Kilda
|Adam Saad*
|Gold Coast
|Essendon
|Carlton
|Tom Scully
|Melbourne
|GWS
|Hawthorn
|Jacob Townsend
|GWS
|Richmond
|Essendon
|Adam Treloar*
|GWS
|Collingwood
|Western Bulldogs
|Dom Tyson
|GWS
|Melbourne
|North Melbourne
|Josh Walker
|Geelong
|Brisbane
|North Melbourne
*Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period
Four-club club
|Player
|First club
|Second club
|Third club
|Fourth club
|Tom Hickey*
|Gold Coast
|St Kilda
|West Coast
|Sydney
*Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period
Listed, but didn't play for original club
|Player
|First club
|Second club
|Current club
|Joel Hamling
|Geelong*
|Western Bulldogs
|Fremantle
|Michael Hartley
|Collingwood*
|Essendon
|Hawthorn
|Josh Jenkins
|Essendon*
|Adelaide
|Geelong
|Alex Keath
|Gold Coast*
|Adelaide
|Western Bulldogs
|Sam Menegola
|Hawthorn*
|Fremantle*
|Geelong
*Didn't play a game for this club