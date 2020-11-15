SOME big names and some big men joined an ever-expanding club during this year's Trade Period.

And a new Swan formed an exclusive club all on his own.

With his last-ditch move from Collingwood to the Western Bulldogs, Adam Treloar became the most recent addition to the three-club players list after starting his career with Greater Western Sydney.

Shaun Higgins, Adam Saad and Jesse Hogan all joined a third club, as did ruckmen Stefan Martin, Braydon Preuss and Shaun McKernan.

But it was Tom Hickey who created history, with the big Queenslander not only signing on for a fourth club, but becoming the first man in the AFL to play for clubs in four different states.

He's played for Gold Coast, St Kilda, West Coast and will now line up for Sydney in 2021.

Former Pie Adam Treloar takes in his new surrounds at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckmen certainly seem the most mobile in this era of player movement, with Martin joining the Bulldogs after previously being at Brisbane and Melbourne, while Preuss is at the Giants following understudy stints at the Demons and Kangaroos.

Saad was also another high-profile move, joining Carlton after previously being at Essendon and Gold Coast, while Higgins continues his career at Geelong after playing for North Melbourne and the Bulldogs.

Hogan is on to his third state with a contract at the Giants after stints at Melbourne and Fremantle, while McKernan is now at St Kilda following Essendon and Adelaide.

The lists below include current players only.

Three-club club 
Player First club Second club Current club
James Aish Brisbane Collingwood Fremantle
Josh Bruce GWS St Kilda Western Bulldogs
Mitch Brown Geelong Essendon Melbourne
Josh Caddy Gold Coast Geelong Richmond
Sam Frost GWS Melbourne Hawthorn
Lachie Henderson Brisbane Carlton Geelong
Shaun Higgins* Western Bulldogs North Melbourne Geelong
Bradley Hill Hawthorn Fremantle St Kilda
Jack Hombsch GWS Port Adelaide Gold Coast
Jesse Hogan* Melbourne Fremantle GWS
Jarryd Lyons Adelaide Gold Coast Brisbane
Stefan Martin* Melbourne Brisbane Western Bulldogs
Shaun McKernan* Adelaide Essendon St Kilda
Shane Mumford Geelong Sydney GWS
Andrew Phillips GWS Carlton Essendon
Jared Polec Brisbane Port Adelaide North Melbourne
Braydon Preuss* North Melbourne Melbourne GWS
Paddy Ryder Essendon Port Adelaide St Kilda
Adam Saad* Gold Coast Essendon Carlton
Tom Scully Melbourne GWS Hawthorn
Jacob Townsend GWS Richmond Essendon
Adam Treloar* GWS Collingwood Western Bulldogs
Dom Tyson GWS Melbourne North Melbourne
Josh Walker Geelong Brisbane North Melbourne

*Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period

Four-club club
Player First club Second club Third club Fourth club
Tom Hickey* Gold Coast St Kilda West Coast Sydney

*Players who moved clubs in this year's AFL Trade Period

Listed, but didn't play for original club
Player First club Second club Current club
Joel Hamling Geelong* Western Bulldogs Fremantle
Michael Hartley Collingwood* Essendon Hawthorn
Josh Jenkins Essendon* Adelaide Geelong
Alex Keath Gold Coast* Adelaide Western Bulldogs
Sam Menegola Hawthorn* Fremantle* Geelong

*Didn't play a game for this club

