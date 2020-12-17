How will the Demons go in 2021? Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will be hoping for a Melbourne disaster in 2021 with the Lions holding the Demons' first-round pick.

Greater Western Sydney and Richmond will also be following the fortunes of opposition clubs next year after both acquired an extra first-rounder during the NAB AFL Draft.

After another busy off-season, all of the trading is officially over, but there is still plenty to think about in 2021 with 30 future picks changing hands.

TRADE TRACKER Check out all of your club's moves

The Lions traded their first two picks in this year's draft and their 2021 second-round pick in exchange for the Demons' prized first pick next year, pick No.25 and two later picks.

Melbourne finished ninth this year with a 9-8 record and if the Dees fail to make the finals again in 2021, Brisbane will reap the rewards in the form of a top-10 pick.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft night recap: The winners and the surprise packets A dissection of the winners and surprises for the NAB AFL Draft

The Giants will be hoping for a similar fall from Collingwood after they gave up pick No.24, a second-round pick and a future fourth-round pick (tied to Geelong) in exchange for the Pies' first pick in 2021.

Geelong also made a big move during the draft, trading its first selection in 2021 to the Tigers in exchange for pick No.20 so the Cats could grab speedster Max Holmes.

The deal gives Richmond an extra first-round pick to play with in 2021, but it's unlikely it will be in the top 15 given the Cats' bumper Trade Period.

Check out which picks your club has for 2021.

Draft value index