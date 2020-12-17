BRISBANE will be hoping for a Melbourne disaster in 2021 with the Lions holding the Demons' first-round pick.

Greater Western Sydney and Richmond will also be following the fortunes of opposition clubs next year after both acquired an extra first-rounder during the NAB AFL Draft.

After another busy off-season, all of the trading is officially over, but there is still plenty to think about in 2021 with 30 future picks changing hands.

The Lions traded their first two picks in this year's draft and their 2021 second-round pick in exchange for the Demons' prized first pick next year, pick No.25 and two later picks.

Melbourne finished ninth this year with a 9-8 record and if the Dees fail to make the finals again in 2021, Brisbane will reap the rewards in the form of a top-10 pick.

The Giants will be hoping for a similar fall from Collingwood after they gave up pick No.24, a second-round pick and a future fourth-round pick (tied to Geelong) in exchange for the Pies' first pick in 2021.

Geelong also made a big move during the draft, trading its first selection in 2021 to the Tigers in exchange for pick No.20 so the Cats could grab speedster Max Holmes.

The deal gives Richmond an extra first-round pick to play with in 2021, but it's unlikely it will be in the top 15 given the Cats' bumper Trade Period.

Check out which picks your club has for 2021.  

2021 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED
  IN OUT
ADEL - Round two pick (tied to Melbourne)
- Round four pick (tied to Fremantle)		 - Round three pick to Collingwood 
BL - Round one pick (tied to Melbourne)
- Round three pick (tied to West Coast
- Round four pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Melbourne; on-traded by Adelaide)		 - Round two pick to Melbourne
- Round four pick to Melbourne 
CARL   - Round three pick to Sydney
COLL - Round two pick (tied to Western Bulldogs
- Round three pick (tied to Adelaide)
- Round three pick (tied to Fremantle)		 - Round one pick to GWS
- Round two pick to Hawthorn
- Round four pick to Brisbane
ESS - Round three pick (tied to Port Adelaide - Round two pick to GWS
Round four pick to Gold Coast
FRE   - Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to Adelaide
GEEL - Round two pick (tied to Essendon; on-traded by GWS)
- Round two pick (tied to GWS)    		 - Round one pick to Richmond
- Round four pick to GWS 
GCFC - Round three pick (tied to Melbourne; on-traded by GeelongBrisbane)
- Round three pick (tied to Carlton; on-traded by Sydney)
- Round four pick (tied to Essendon)		 - Round three pick to Richmond
GWS - Round one pick (tied to Collingwood) - Round two pick to Geelong 
HAW - Round two pick (tied to Collingwood) 
- Round four pick (tied to Richmond; on-traded by St Kilda) 
- Round four pick (tied to North Melbourne; on-traded by Melbourne)		 - Round three pick to Melbourne
Round four pick to Adelaide
MELB - Round two pick (tied to Brisbane)
- Round three pick (tied to Western Bulldogs)
- Round three pick (tied to Hawthorn)		 - Round one pick to Brisbane
- Round two pick to Adelaide
- Round three pick to Brisbane 
Round four pick to Adelaide
NMFC - Round four pick (tied to Brisbane; on-traded by Melbourne - Round four pick to Melbourne
PORT - Round four pick (tied to Hawthorn; on-traded by Adelaide) 
- Round four pick (tied to Geelong; on-traded by Collingwood, GWS)		 - Round two pick to Sydney
- Round three pick to Essendon
RICH - Round one pick (tied to Geelong)
- Round two pick (tied to St Kilda)
- Round three pick (tied to Gold Coast)		 - Round four pick to St Kilda
STK   - Round two pick to Richmond
SYD   - Round three pick to West Coast
WCE - Round two pick (tied to Port Adelaide; on-traded by Sydney)
- Round three pick (tied to Sydney		 - Round three pick to Brisbane
WB   - Round two pick to Collingwood
- Round three pick to Melbourne

 

Draft value index

  ROUND ONE      ROUND TWO      ROUND THREE      ROUND FOUR       ROUND FIVE    
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
 1. 3000  19. 948  37. 483  55. 207  73. 9
 2. 2517  20. 912  38. 465  56. 194  74. -
 3. 2234  21. 878  39. 446  57. 182  
 4. 2034  22. 845  40. 429  58. 170  
 5. 1878  23. 815  41. 412  59. 158  
 6. 1751  24. 785  42. 395  60. 146  
 7. 1644  25. 756  43. 378  61. 135  
 8. 1551  26. 729  44. 362  62. 123  
 9. 1469  27. 703  45. 347  63. 112  
 10. 1395  28. 677  46. 331  64. 101  
 11. 1329  29. 653  47. 316  65. 90  
 12. 1268  30. 629  48. 302  66. 80  
 13. 1212  31. 606  49. 287  67. 69  
 14. 1161  32. 584  50. 273  68. 59  
 15. 1112  33. 563  51. 259  69. 49  
 16. 1067  34. 542  52. 246  70. 39  
 17. 1025  35. 522  53. 233  71. 29  
 18. 985  36. 502  54. 220  72. 19  

 

