Swans fans during the round 16 clash between Sydney and West Coast at GMHBA Stadium on July 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY fans should be supporting two teams in 2022 – the Swans and anyone playing Melbourne.

That's because Sydney has the premier's first round pick at next year's NAB AFL Draft after receiving it from Adelaide as part of the Jordan Dawson trade.

The introduction of future pick trading in 2015 has opened an entirely new element for supporters over the past six years.



>> CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF FUTURE PICKS BELOW

And while the expectation is Melbourne will again finish near the pointy end of the ladder next year, Swans fans can cling to hope the Demons tumble and watch that pick climb.

Of course, the future pick landscape can still change dramatically. While the player exchange period has finished, clubs can still trade draft selections until November 15, and then again during the NAB AFL Draft.

Nonetheless, it's still worth being across your club's picks from rival teams after the frantic exchanges throughout the Contintental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

And Sydney fans aren't the only set of supporters with vested interests in other clubs next season.



MOVING ON UP Clubs eye pick swaps with Pies, Dogs

Richmond has North Melbourne's second-round selection – which is projected to be in the early 20s – and Gold Coast has Collingwood's second-rounder after a swap of picks that helped the Magpies accrue more points to swoop on father-son prospect Nick Daicos.

Nick Daicos is officially a Pie. Picture: @collingwoodfc Twitter

The Suns also have Fremantle's second-round pick as a result of trading midfielder Will Brodie.

There's some educated forecasting from list managers when executing these deals, as seen ahead of this year's draft.

Greater Western Sydney have the coveted No.2 overall pick in this year's draft courtesy of a swap of selections with Collingwood 12 months ago. Obviously the Magpies didn't envisage a 17th-placed finish in 2021, with the Giants now the beneficiaries.

At the other end of the ledger is Richmond, who has pick No.15 after dealing with Geelong last year, and Brisbane, which has pick No.18 after a similar transaction with Melbourne.

If we turn the clock back 12 months, Adelaide acquired Luke Pedlar (No.11) after dealing with GWS in 2019, while North Melbourne grabbed Tom Powell at No.13 after a future deal with the Demons.

Check out the full list of future-pick trades below.

2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED