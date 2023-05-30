FIFTEEN doesn't go into 13.

Heading into the bye rounds, there are 13 Rising Star nominations still available for the rest of the season, and arguably, 15 worthy players to choose from.

That's not including the annual surprise few who will come from the clouds with an exciting breakout performance, which are usually locks for Rising Star picks.

Top draftees Aaron Cadman, George Wardlaw, Cam Mackenzie and Ollie Hollands are among those yet to be nominated, while there's also a batch of slightly older players who will be hoping for recognition.

In order to be nominated, players must be under 21 at January 1, and have played fewer than 10 games prior to 2023. Suspended players are ineligible to win, but can still be nominated.

Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

The powerful Pedlar has been a fan favourite this year for the Crows, having an impact both up forward and in the occasional midfield stint. Having played a cumulative five games over the past two seasons, the 21-year-old is still eligible and has kicked 14 goals from his 10 matches this season. Having been suspended in round four, Pedlar cannot win.

Luke Pedlar celebrates a goal during the round 11 match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on May 28, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Having made his debut in last year's elimination final, Wilmot has settled nicely into Brisbane's line-up. His class and composure across half-back has been impressive, playing all 11 games and averaging 12.5 touches. He broke through to record 22 disposals for the first time against Gold Coast two weeks ago.

Ollie Hollands (Carlton)

Hopefully, Hollands hasn't missed his nomination window, having suffered a shoulder injury on Friday night against Sydney. He has been a strong presence on the wing throughout his debut season, averaging 14.8 disposals and his running capacity impressing. Older brother Elijah is also eligible for a second Rising Star nod, the Sun having received one last year but still falling under the games-played criteria.

Alwyn Davey jnr (Essendon)

Davey has been a constant spark in Essendon's forward line, creating havoc at ground level and consistently providing a linking option when moving the ball down the field. After debuting in round one, the draftee has kicked 4.2 and averages 8.4 disposals from his eight matches.

Jye Menzie (Essendon)

It's hard to believe Menzie is still eligible, such is the impact he has in key moments during some matches this year. After two games as sub at the end of 2022, the mid-season recruit has played 10 of 11 this year, kicking a healthy 12.6 – an impressive return for a young small forward. Recorded a career-high 17 touches against GWS.

Mitch Knevitt (Geelong)

Probably the most likely of the young Cat crew to earn a nomination, with Tanner Bruhn, Ollie Henry, Max Holmes (games played) and Oisin Mullin (age) ineligible. Knevitt moves like a footballer, he's a very steady mark overhead and a decent kick, and has played a combination of wing and defence in his six consecutive games since breaking back into the side.

Mitch Knevitt in action during the round 10 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Joel Jeffrey (Gold Coast)

Jeffrey provided a point of difference to the Gold Coast line-up in the early part of the season, and while up forward proved to be a difficult match-up due to his leap, marking ability and agility. Looks set to be playing a stint in defence for at least the short-term after a period in the VFL.

Aaron Cadman (GWS)

Last year's No.1 selection waited until round five to make his debut due to a backlog of tall forwards in the Giants forward line, but has shown some nice signs in his first season. He moves well and has proven to be a valuable foil for Jesse Hogan and Harry Himmelberg. Cadman has kicked four goals from his seven matches.

Cam Mackenzie (Hawthorn)

The draftee has slotted in well to Hawthorn's 22, playing nine of a possible 11 games since his debut in round one. Spending time in the midfield, Mackenzie's disposal and composure have been impressive, averaging 15.1 disposals.

Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

He's done it the hard way, delisted and re-signed to the rookie list, but Mitchell has been an integral part of Hawthorn's half-back line since his debut in round five. He finds the footy at will, is a hard runner and a good source of rebound, recording a career-high 27 disposals against Melbourne and an average of 17.6.

Seamus Mitchell and Jesse Hogan in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Judd McVee (Melbourne)

It hasn't been flashy, but McVee has quietly put together 11 straight games this season in the strong Melbourne line-up after making his debut in round one. Averaging 12.6 disposals, McVee has come through the rookie list, and made a defensive role his own, particularly in the early-season absence of Christian Salem.

Judd McVee handballs during Melbourne's game against the Western Bulldogs in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

The young key forward made his debut this year after spending last season in the VFL. Has played all nine matches since making his debut in round three, kicking a cumulative 14 majors. He has yet to be goalless in a game, and kicked three goals against both Sydney and Richmond.

George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

One to watch in the second half of the year. The Roos were cautious with Wardlaw over summer, the No.4 pick having battled serious hamstring issues in his final year of junior footy. He then suffered a knee injury while playing the VFL, but hasn't looked out of place upon finally making his debut a fortnight ago, averaging 14 disposals from his eight games. He laid nine tackles in his first game against Sydney.

Ollie Lord (Port Adelaide)

The tall forward just squeaks under the age criteria, having turned 21 on 2nd January. Given the absence of Charlie Dixon and Todd Marshall, Lord is getting a proper run at the top level. While he's arguably yet to have a breakout game, he shows all the signs of developing into a strong player, and is one to watch in the second half of the year. The tall forward has kicked five goals from his five matches, averaging nine touches.

Arty Jones (Western Bulldogs)

The stats sheet doesn't convey how integral Jones has been to the Bulldogs this year. His pressure in the forward half has been immense, and he has an uncanny knack of pulling off a clean handball in heavy congestion at crucial moments. Now into his second year on an AFL list, Jones has kicked 4.7 from his nine matches in his debut season, averaging nine disposals.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)