George Wardlaw celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne young gun George Wardlaw has been named the AFL Rising Star nominee for round 13.

Wardlaw, pick No.4 in last year's draft, has made a strong impression four games into his AFL career, having not debuted until round 10 due to injury issues.

The midfielder has earned his nomination after a good performance in the Kangaroos' 28-point loss to Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Wardlaw had 22 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances and kicked his first AFL goal.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Rising Roo's early 'frustration', fearless footy, Sheezel bond Cal Twomey is joined by round 13 Rising Star nominee George Wardlaw, the fourth pick in the 2022 Draft

He is the Kangaroos' second nominee for 2023, following on from Harry Sheezel in round one.

"No doubt there are aspects where you go, 'Gee that is fantastic', and (you're) watching some of the players keep growing in front of your eyes," North caretaker coach Brett Ratten said after the loss to the Giants.

"There are some good moments and there are some you think 'We've got to do a bit better there'.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AFL Rising Star: George Wardlaw stars in round 13 Watch the highlights and find out why George Wardlaw gets the AFL Rising Star in round 13

"They're young men, they're kids that (are) really developing into good AFL players. Not great yet, but good. They're exciting."

The Kangaroos are 2-11 ahead of facing the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)