The draft order is set ahead of the start of the 2024 trade period on Monday

Isaac Cumming, Josh Battle and Harry Perryman. Pictures: Adelaide FC/Hawthorn FC/Collingwood FC

FIRST-round draft picks were pushed back up to three spots in Friday's free agency frenzy, but clubs will now attack day one of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on Monday with a greater level of certainty about the picks they have to play with.

The free agency moves of Josh Battle, Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming on Friday, and the AFL's compensation calls, has meant the top picks of most clubs have been pushed back at least one spot in the order ahead of November's Telstra AFL Draft.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The top seven picks in the draft – belonging to Richmond, North Melbourne, West Coast, Adelaide, Melbourne, Gold Coast and St Kilda – were unscathed from Friday's action.

But with St Kilda's compensation for Battle sliding in at pick 8, the picks after it belonging to Essendon, Fremantle (two), Carlton, Gold Coast, Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney all moved back one spot.

The Perryman compensation pick landed at pick 16, meaning the four picks after it – belonging to Geelong, Fremantle, Sydney and Brisbane – all dropped two spots.

The end of first round picks belonging to Sydney and Gold Coast (which they received from North Melbourne last year) have blown out to picks 22 and 23 respectively having started last week at 19 and 20, with the Cumming compensation pick coming before them at No.21.

Any further free agency compensation this year is not expected to impact the first round of draft picks, with Jack Graham's anticipated move to West Coast unlikely to trigger Band 1 or 2 compensation from the AFL.

However, as reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Friday, clubs are also aware their first-round picks could be pushed out by up to another four spots on draft night. Bids on Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane father-son), Leo Lombard (Gold Coast Academy), Isaac Kako (Essendon Next Generation Academy) and Sam Marshall (Brisbane Academy) are all tipped to come in the first round, which clubs know would push their picks out further.

It would mean, for example, the Gold Coast pick it received from North last year, which was originally pick 20, could balloon as high as pick 27 if bids on Ashcroft, Lombard, Kako and Marshall come before it on draft night.

The 2024 trade period officially gets underway on Monday morning and runs until deadline day on Wednesday October 16.

Your club's draft picks as of October 6, 2024

Adelaide: 4, 28, 45, 63

Brisbane: 20, 59, 72

Carlton: 12, 34, 65, 68, 71

Collingwood: 36, 51, 54

Essendon: 9, 31

Fremantle: 10, 11, 18, 30, 66

Geelong: 17, 38, 56, 74

Gold Coast: 6, 13, 23, 29, 41, 49, 77

Greater Western Sydney: 15, 16, 21, 37, 52, 55, 73

Hawthorn: 14, 33, 70, 76

Melbourne: 5, 40, 48, 53, 64

North Melbourne: 2, 25, 43, 61, 67

Port Adelaide: 39, 57

Richmond: 1, 24, 32, 42, 44, 50, 60, 69, 75

St Kilda: 7, 8, 27, 46

Sydney: 19, 22, 58

West Coast: 3, 26, 62

Western Bulldogs: 35, 47

