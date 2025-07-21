Ashton Moir is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 19

Ashton Moir celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON forward Ashton Moir has rewarded for his outstanding performance against Melbourne on Saturday night with the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 19.

Moir enjoyed a breakout game in just his sixth outing, kicking a team-high four goals from 11 disposals and recording four marks to steer the Blues to an important eight-point win over the Demons at the MCG.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

He is averaging 5.5 marks and 1.3 goals across his four games this season.

Moir was taken by the Blues in the first round of the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, recruited with the final selection of the opening night at pick No.29.

The 20-year-old earned his debut in round 23, 2024 and played the last two games of the home and away season in his first year.

Learn More 01:15

After playing one game earlier in this season, Moir was recalled in round 17 and hasn't been out of the side since.

Moir is the Blues' second Rising Star nomination for 2025, with midfielder Cooper Lord getting the nod in round 10.

Carlton's win over Melbourne broke a four-match losing streak for the Blues, who sit in 12th spot on the ladder with a 7-11 record this season.

They kick off round 20 against Hawthorn on Thursday night at the MCG.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

Round 14: Tyrell Dewar (West Coast)

Round 15: Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

Round 16: Clay Hall (West Coast)

Round 17: Isaac Kako (Essendon)

Round 18: Luke Trainor (Richmond)

Round 19: Ashton Moir (Carlton)