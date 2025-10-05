Who won your club's best and fairest count? Check it out

Caleb Serong, Jack Gunston and Isaac Heeney. Pictures: AFL Photos

JORDAN Dawson made history with a third consecutive best-and-fairest win, Zach Merrett made it six Crichton Medals while Harry Sheezel and Tristan Xerri couldn't be split at North Melbourne.

These are just some of the talking points from this year's best-and-fairest awards, which were completed over the weekend.

Check out the top 10 of every club's best and fairest award below.

2025 Malcolm Blight Medal

1. Jordan Dawson – 149 votes

2. Riley Thilthorpe – 143

3. Josh Worrell – 138

4. Ben Keays – 137

5. Alex Neal-Bullen – 135

6. Izak Rankine – 133

7. Mark Keane – 133

8. Rory Laird – 117

9. Jake Soligo – 116

10. Reilly O'Brien – 115

How they vote: The award is calculated by coaches rating every player with a score from 1-10 after every game, including finals.

2025 Merrett-Murray Medal

1. Josh Dunkley - 79 votes

2. Hugh McCluggage - 75

3. Will Ashcroft - 71

4. Harris Andrews - 70

=5. Jaspa Fletcher - 64

=5. Darcy Wilmot - 64

=7. Dayne Zorko - 61

=7. Zac Bailey - 61

9. Cam Rayner - 60

10. Jarrod Berry - 54

How they vote: The senior coach and his assistant coaches allocate up to four votes each for an individual performance, meaning the maximum a player can receive for one match is 24 votes.

2025 John Nicholls Medal

1. George Hewett – 160 votes

2. Jacob Weitering – 147

3. Adam Cerra – 129

4. Nick Haynes – 126

5. Patrick Cripps – 125

6. Tom De Koning – 117

7. Ollie Hollands – 99

8. Sam Walsh – 93

=9. Zac Williams – 86

=9. Adam Saad – 86

=9. Jack Silvagni – 86

How they vote: Carlton's best and fairest is decided by the senior coach and three assistants giving as many players as they choose between 0-4 votes per game. The most votes any player can poll in a single match is 16.

2025 E.W. Copeland Trophy

1. Darcy Cameron – 328 votes

2. Nick Daicos – 315

3. Isaac Quaynor – 303

4. Jamie Elliott – 298

5. Harry Perryman – 292

6. Josh Daicos – 288

7. Steele Sidebottom – 265

8. Scott Pendlebury – 253

9. Ned Long – 238

10. Jack Crisp – 228

How they vote: Craig McRae and four assistants are asked to vote on every player. Each player can receive votes between 0-4 on their overall impact on the game. The maximum number of votes a player can receive per round is 20 votes.

2025 Crichton Medal

1. Zach Merrett – 217 votes

2. Archie Roberts – 186

3. Sam Durham – 175

4. Andrew McGrath – 171

5. Nic Martin – 116

6. Mason Redman – 114

7. Xavier Duursma – 111

8. Jye Caldwell – 101

9. Jaxon Prior – 95

10. Peter Wright – 91

How they vote: All players are given an overall score out of five for their performance and also given a rating out of five for key Bomber attributes that when combined give them a maximum of 25 votes a game.

2025 Doig Medal

1. Caleb Serong – 213 votes

2. Andrew Brayshaw – 195

3. Josh Treacy – 187

4. Luke Jackson – 179

5. Jordan Clark – 156

6. Brennan Cox – 152

7. Michael Frederick – 133

8. Sam Switkowki – 125

9. Pat Voss – 122

10. Heath Chapman – 122

How they vote: Senior coach Justin Longmuir, along with assistant coaches Jaymie Graham, Jade Rawlings and Joel Corey each award players 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 votes after an AFL match – including finals. The maximum a player can poll in one match is 20 votes.

2025 Carji Greeves Medal

1. Max Holmes – 175 votes

2. Bailey Smith – 155

3. Jeremy Cameron – 145

4. Tom Atkins – 141

5. Mark Blicavs – 122

6. Gryan Miers – 121

7. Ollie Dempsey – 116

8. Zach Guthrie – 111

9. Shaun Mannagh – 110

10. Patrick Dangerfield – 109

How the voting works: After each game, the senior and assistant coaches review and rate each players performance on a scale of 0 to 10. Votes are only polled in games where a player’s performance has been deemed of a high quality by the coaching group. All matches are counted towards their final total.

2025 Club Champion Award

1. Matt Rowell - 72 votes

2. Noah Anderson - 71

3. Touk Miller - 70

4. Bailey Humphrey - 61

5. Sam Collins - 59

=6. Jarrod Witts - 58

=6. Ben Long - 58

8. John Noble - 49

9. Wil Powell - 48

10. Ben King - 47

How they vote: Players are assessed on their performance by Gold Coast's match committee, with all players receiving a rating from 0-5 for each game they play. The match committee makes a joint decision on each player, meaning the maximum votes a player can receive in any match is five.

2025 Kevin Sheedy Medal

1. Tom Green – 91 votes

2. Finn Callaghan – 83

3. Connor Idun – 82

4. Lachie Ash – 76

5. Toby Greene – 69

6. Lachie Whitfield – 68

7. Sam Taylor – 60

8. Harry Himmelberg – 50

9. Jack Buckley – 49

10. Aaron Cadman – 48

How they vote: The Kevin Sheedy Medal is voted on by each line coach rating their respective players from a pre-determined performance scale, submitting their rating to coach Adam Kingsley who then allocates up to six votes per player.

2025 Peter Crimmins Medal

1. Jack Gunston – 157 votes

2. Karl Amon – 140

3. Dylan Moore – 136

4. Jai Newcombe – 126

=5. Blake Hardwick – 120

=5. Jack Ginnivan – 120

7. Josh Battle – 119

8. Jarman Impey – 108

9. Nick Watson – 102

=10. Lloyd Meek – 99

=10. Mabior Chol – 99

How they vote: Coaches gave one vote to players who played their role or beat their opponent, two votes for those who had a significant influence on the game, three votes to the best player or players on the ground and, on rare occasions, a player or players might receive four votes for an exceptional game.

2025 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

1. Max Gawn – 592 votes

2. Christian Petracca – 479

3. Kysaiah Pickett – 467

4. Jake Bowey – 459

5. Christian Salem – 404

6. Kade Chandler – 376

7. Clayton Oliver – 353

8. Ed Langdon – 333

9. Harvey Langford – 318

10. Jack Viney – 313

How they vote: The senior coach and his three assistant coaches awarded players up to a maximum of 40 votes for each match.

2025 Syd Barker Medal

=1. Harry Sheezel – 207 votes

=1. Tristan Xerri – 207

3. Luke Davies-Uniacke – 187

4. Luke Parker – 167

5. Jy Simpkin – 164

6. Caleb Daniel – 162

7. Colby McKercher – 159

8. Tom Powell – 158

9. Cam Zurhaar – 145

10. Paul Curtis – 136

How they vote: Coaches vote individually after each round via a 4-3-2-1 voting system. The votes can be applied to every player but don’t have to be awarded if a player is not deserving. Five coaches vote each week, with a player able to receive a maximum of 20 votes in any one game. If two players finish on the same number of votes, a countback is applicable for all minor placings.

2025 John Cahill Medal

1. Zak Butters - 134 votes

2. Mitch Georgiades - 118

3. Connor Rozee - 117

4. Joe Richards - 84

5. Aliir Aliir - 73

6. Miles Bergman - 67

7. Darcy Byrne-Jones - 64

8. Lachie Jones - 58

9. Esava Ratugolea - 57

=10. Jason Horne-Francis - 56

=10. Ollie Wines - 56

How they vote: Following the completion of each game, a three-person panel, made up of Senior Coach Ken Hinkley, each player’s respective line coach and GM – Football Chris Davies cast their votes. Each player's performance is rated between zero and five, with a maximum of 15 and minimum of zero votes awarded per player, per game.

John Cahill Medal winner Zak Butters (C) with Connor Rozee (L) and Mitch Georgiades. Picture: Matt Sampson/PAFC

2025 Jack Dyer Medal

1. Tim Taranto - 47 votes

2. Nick Vlastuin - 44

3. Jacob Hopper - 40

4. Ben Miller - 33

=5. Seth Campbell - 32

=5. Toby Nankervis - 32

7. Sam Banks - 30

=8. Nathan Broad - 28

=8. Jack Ross - 28

10. Dion Prestia - 26

How they vote: All players receive a rating from 0-5 based on their overall performance. The 0-5 rating is given as a joint match committee decision. Votes are not allocated for what the match committee deems a below-average performance.

2025 Trevor Barker Award

1. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – 313 votes

2. Cal Wilkie – 238

3. Jack Sinclair – 223

4. Max Hall – 169

5. Marcus Windhager – 158

6. Rowan Marshall – 155

7. Jack Higgins – 154

8. Cooper Sharman – 146

9. Mitch Owens – 132

10. Jack Macrae – 124

How they vote: The Trevor Barker Award sees coaches independently award votes between zero and four to players throughout the season to determine the best and fairest. Votes are attracted through not only solo on-field contributions, but also how best an individual plays their role, assists their teammates and represents the team agreed upon Saints brand of football.

2025 Bob Skilton Medal

1. Isaac Heeney – 253 votes

2. Brodie Grundy – 238

3. James Jordon – 188

4. Chad Warner – 186

5. Tom McCartin – 169

6. Sam Wicks – 165

7. Nick Blakey – 162

8. James Rowbottom – 151

9. Justin McInerney – 146

10. Jake Lloyd – 138

How they vote: The Bob Skilton Medal is determined by the Swans match committee, who each award up to five votes to players based on their performance in each game. There is no restriction on the number of players who can be awarded votes in any given round.

2025 John Worsfold Medal

1. Liam Baker – 338 votes

2. Reuben Ginbey – 286

3. Harley Reid – 267

4. Jack Graham – 254

5. Brady Hough – 252

6. Ryan Maric – 243

7. Liam Duggan – 241

8. Liam Ryan – 224

9. Elijah Hewett – 221

10. Jamie Cripps – 220

How they vote: Each of the five coaches rated each players’ game from 1-5.

2025 Charles Sutton Medal

1. Ed Richards – 299 votes

2. Marcus Bontempelli – 286

3. Tom Liberatore – 279

4. Aaron Naughton – 252

5. Bailey Dale – 228

6. Matthew Kennedy – 227

7. Sam Darcy – 222

8. Rory Lobb – 212

9. Joel Freijah – 192

10. Rhylee West – 189

How they vote: The voting process sees the five-man match committee award up to five votes each – for a maximum of 25 – following each match.