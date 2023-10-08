Take a look at some of the big names - and big picks - that are set to change hands in the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Taylor Adams, Liam Henry and Xavier Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period gets underway on Monday from 9am AEDT and it's set to be full of intrigue as clubs seek to improve their lists ahead of next season.

We've already had plenty of drama in the week before the Trade Period officially opened, with rival clubs weighing up serious bids for star Demon Clayton Oliver as reported by AFL.com.au, before the club and Oliver confirmed he would remain at Melbourne.

Before the trade window opens, take a look at just some of the big moves to keep an eye on this year.

Taylor Adams

Sydney's interest in the Collingwood veteran first came to light on Friday before Adams officially requested a trade to the Swans on Sunday afternoon.

Adams played 23 games this year but missed the Magpies' Grand Final win due to injury. He was also injured during Collingwood's finals campaign last year.

The 30-year-old has played 175 games for the Pies since joining from Greater Western Sydney in 2013.

The Swans, who have already secured free agents Joel Hamling and James Jordon and are also chasing Brodie Grundy, currently have picks 11, 23, 31, 44 and 52 at their disposal to get a deal done, as well as their 2024 draft selections.

Taylor Adams during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on September 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Top-five draft picks

While the trade period will see multiple players move clubs, two of the major talking points will be the prized top-five draft picks currently belonging to West Coast and Gold Coast.

The Suns are certain to trade their top pick, currently No.4, as they look to bring in a trio of talented Academy players. The Western Bulldogs are among the leading contenders to strike a deal with the Suns for Pick 4, although plenty of clubs have expressed an interest.

The Eagles hold Pick 1 and have said it would take a "pretty special" trade offer for them to part with it. Hawthorn has expressed an interest in striking a deal, while North Melbourne has plenty of draft capital that could tempt the Eagles to move on Pick 1.

Victorian young gun Harley Reid, who has long been touted as the No.1 pick this year, said this week he is prepared to go anywhere to start his career, including interstate to the Eagles.

Xavier Duursma

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported last week that the Port Adelaide midfielder is gathering interest from a handful of Victorian clubs.

With Geelong's Esava Ratugolea, Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Western Bulldog Jordon Sweet all requesting moves to Port, the Power will be major players in the trade period and Duursma could be tempted to return to his home state.

Essendon looms as a possible destination for the 23-year-old, a former first-round pick who played 16 games for the Power this year to take his career tally to 73 AFL games.

Duursma is contracted at the Power for next year, meaning a club would need to strike a trade.

Xavier Duursma in action during Port Adelaide's qualifying final against Brisbane on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brodie Grundy

A year after moving from Collingwood to Melbourne, the two-time All-Australian ruckman is set to move to a third club after a frustrating year at the Demons. Grundy is expected to land at Sydney having also been linked to Port Adelaide.

The 29-year-old played 17 games this season, but managed just one of Melbourne's last nine games and was overlooked for finals.

The Swans currently have picks 11, 23, 31, 44 and 52 at their disposal, as well as their 2024 draft selections, while the expected departure of Dylan Stephens to North Melbourne would further boost the Swans' suite of picks.

The Dees gave up Pick 27 last year to acquire Grundy from Collingwood.

Brodie Grundy in action during Melbourne's clash with Sydney in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Esava Ratugolea

The Cats tall has decided on Port Adelaide as his preferred destination having met with both the Power and Hawthorn.

With Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Western Bulldogs ruck Jordon Sweet also requesting moves to Port, the Power have more than just Ratugolea in their sights in the trade period.

The Power currently have Picks 38, 46 and 73 in this year's draft as well as their 2024 selections to get a deal done.

Ratugolea wanted to be traded last year while in contract, but is now out of contract heading into the trade period.

Esava Ratugolea during the round 10 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Zac Fisher

The Carlton defender officially requested a trade to North Melbourne last week, as reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

Fisher fell out of selection favour in 2023 but sent a strong reminder of his talent later in the season when he was recalled to play off half-back from round 21.

He averaged 27 disposals over the last month of the home-and-away season before being dropped again for finals.

North Melbourne currently holds picks 2, 14, 19, 42, 54 and 62 this year as well as a full deck of picks next year, including two additional future end-of-first-round picks supplied by the AFL for 2024.

Zac Fisher in action during Carlton's win over St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Billings

Speaking on Gettable in August, Billings' manager Paul Connors said the Saint is "ready to go" if an opportunity was to materialise at a rival club.

Billings played just three games this year after only eight in 2022, taking his career tally to 155 since he was taken with Pick 3 in 2013.

The 28-year-old still has two years remaining on his deal with the Saints, meaning a trade will need to be agreed to if he is to depart Moorabbin.

Jack Billings ahead of St Kilda's match with Melbourne in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Paddy Dow

As reported on the first episode of Gettable back in March, the Blues midfielder has been looking to make a move and it was confirmed on Sunday that he has requested a trade to St Kilda.

A former No.3 draft pick, Dow has played just 14 games in the past two seasons under Michael Voss.

He got more opportunities in 2023, playing 10 games, but dropped out of the side for finals. He averaged 21.8 disposals and 6.5 clearances across the final month of the home and away campaign.

The Saints, who will also need to do a deal with Fremantle to sign wingman Liam Henry, currently hold picks 12, 32 and 53 in this year's draft plus their selections in 2024, while they will get more picks if free agent Jade Gresham and Nick Coffield depart, as expected.

Paddy Dow gets a handball away during Carlton's win over St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Henry

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Fremantle speedster has selected St Kilda as his preferred new home having had interest from both the Saints and Hawthorn after enjoying career-best form in the second half of the season.

The Dockers have been left "extremely disappointed" by Henry's decision to leave and Fremantle list boss David Walls has indicated the club will drive a hard bargain for Henry at the trade table.

The Saints, who will also need to do a deal with Carlton to sign midfielder Paddy Dow, currently hold picks 12, 32 and 53 in this year's draft plus their selections in 2024.

Taken with pick No.9 in the 2019 draft after graduating from the Dockers' Next Generation Academy, Henry averaged 24 disposals in his last 10 games of a breakout season.

Liam Henry during the round 19 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dylan Stephens

The Sydney midfielder has requested a trade to the Kangaroos and was at Arden Street last week to meet with North coach Alastair Clarkson.

The former No.5 draft pick is out of contract and with trade discussions amicable, Stephens could be one of the early deals done once the Trade Period opens on Monday.

The 22-year-old played 13 games this season bringing his career tally to 43 with the Swans.

North Melbourne currently holds picks 2, 14, 19, 42, 54 and 62 this year as well as a full deck of picks next year, including two additional future end-of-first-round picks supplied by the AFL for 2024.