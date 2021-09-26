THE 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season is officially over and that means the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period is just around the corner.

The free agency period kicks off on Friday, October 1 and then the Trade Period begins the following Monday and will conclude on Wednesday, October 13.

Who will your club target, who will they shop around and what draft picks do they own? Check it out below.

Indicative draft picks: 4, 23, 37, 59, 63

Delisted: Tom Lynch, Daniel Talia, Tyson Stengle

Retired: David Mackay

Unsigned free agents: Jake Kelly

Whispers: It looks like being a relatively quiet period with the Crows determined to maximise their draft hand again as part of their rebuild. Their one big target is versatile Swan Jordan Dawson, who has nominated Adelaide as his club of choice after deciding he wanted to return to South Australia. The deal is expected to take some time to sort through, but adding the 24-year-old after his breakout season would be a huge coup. Jake Kelly will head to Essendon after eight seasons at the Crows. - Michael Whiting

Indicative draft picks: 14, 18, 47, 51, 57, 73

Delisted: Nil

Retired: Grant Birchall, Archie Smith

Unsigned free agents: Connor Ballenden

Whispers: After a third straight top-four finish and a semi-final exit, Brisbane seems quite content with its current list, the third youngest in the competition. Brock Smith and Tom Joyce are the only two senior-listed players currently out of contract. With Eric Hipwood expected to miss a majority of next season, the Lions have been linked to interest in delisted Blue Levi Casboult and out-of-favour Cat Darcy Fort to offer support in both the forward line and ruck. - Michael Whiting

Levi Casboult celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in round five on April 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 6, 25, 61

Delisted: Levi Casboult

Retired: Eddie Betts, Marc Murphy

Unsigned free agents: Matt Kennedy, Oscar McDonald

Whispers: Expect another busy window at Carlton. The club is the frontrunner in the chase for wantaway Fremantle youngster Adam Cerra and will likely have to give up pick No.6 to make any trade happen, but he is yet to nominate a preferred destination and also has interest from Melbourne. Expect to see Sydney free agent George Hewett at Ikon Park next season, with the two parties close to agreeing on a long-term deal. The Blues are desperate to add more two-way runners and both Cerra and Hewett should help on that front, while the club is also in the market for key-position depth. Former No.6 pick Sam Petrevski-Seton has requested a trade to West Coast, while fellow top-10 selection Lochie O'Brien is among those yet to extend his contract beyond this season. - Riley Beveridge

Indicative draft picks: 36, 39, 41, 45

Delisted: Nil

Retired: Levi Greenwood, Chris Mayne, Anton Tohill

Unsigned free agents: Scott Pendlebury, Josh Thomas

Whispers: The Pies' trade period will be one of intrigue with the need to regenerate all while stockpiling enough draft points for father-son prodigy Nick Daicos. They currently have 1707 draft points without their picks even being pushed back. They'll need 2400 points if a bid comes at No.1 for Daicos (factoring in the 20 per cent discount for father-sons). They'll need to get creative or bring picks forward from 2022. The Pies are in the box seat to lure Western Bulldogs midfielder/wingman Patrick Lipinski, while Geelong swingman Nathan Kreuger is keen to move across. One could arrive via the Pre-Season Draft to save picks. Scott Pendlebury is on the verge of a new deal, but Josh Thomas, Brayden Sier, Mason Cox and Jay Rantall are awaiting word on their futures. – Mitch Cleary

Patrick Lipinski walks up the race ahead of the Bulldogs' clash with Brisbane in R4. 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 11, 48, 53

Delisted: Ned Cahill, Lachie Johnson, David Zaharakis

Retired: Patrick Ambrose, Cale Hooker, Irving Mosquito

Unsigned free agents: Martin Gleeson, Dylan Clarke

Whispers: The Bombers will land Adelaide defender Jake Kelly as an unrestricted free agent to boost their defensive stocks after losing Patrick Ambrose and Cale Hooker to retirement and injury concerns remaining on Michael Hurley. They have looked at key and small forwards from rivals and also showed interest in adding to their midfield, including having interest again in Josh Dunkley after last year's failed trade bid, but Essendon will also focus on developing from within. Martin Gleeson and Dylan Clarke will have to wait until through the trade period before knowing their futures. – Callum Twomey

Jake Kelly dishes off a handball against West Coast in round 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Indicative draft picks: 8, 27

Delisted: Brett Bewley, Taylin Duman, Stefan Giro, Tobe Watson

Retired: Stephen Hill

Unsigned free agents: Nil

Whispers: The Dockers have two aims in the Trade Period: replace the departing Adam Cerra with a ready-to-go midfielder and get in the best position possible to draft young WA talls. Despite his different style, contracted Geelong speedster Jordan Clark shapes as the Cerra replacement, while Carlton's pick No.6 will make its way to Fremantle if they win the race for the classy midfielder. If Cerra nominates Melbourne following the Demons' Grand Final it would turn the Trade Period upside down, given the Demons need to offload a player to get that deal done. They have pitched to Cerra and are clearly an attractive destination, however, and can't be ruled out. - Nathan Schmook

Jordan Clark celebrates a goal against Brisbane in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 30, 32, 34, 52

Delisted: Ben Jarvis, Cameron Taheny

Retired: Josh Jenkins

Unsigned free agents: Lachie Henderson, Oscar Brownless

Whispers: The Cats enter the trade period in a fascinating position with the oldest list in the competition. With their first pick not until the second round, they may look at trading back into the first round by packaging up their picks or offering a future selection. Jordan Clark is contracted but is heavily weighing up a long-term deal from Fremantle, while Charlie Constable is seeking greater opportunities elsewhere. He could stay at Geelong if nothing is forthcoming elsewhere. Quinton Narkle was an important signature, but the future of versatile tall Nathan Kreuger appears destined for Collingwood. The club and Lachie Henderson are working through whether he will remain on the list which could impact the need to target another defensive option such as Daniel Talia. Fringe ruckman Darcy Fort is likely to be the subject of interest from rivals. – Mitch Cleary

Geelong's Nathan Kreuger in action against GWS in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 3, 19, 22, 43, 55, 58, 66

Delisted: Aiden Fyfe

Retired: Jarrod Harbrow, Jack Hombsch, Jordan Murdoch, Zac Smith

Unsigned free agents: Jacob Townsend

Whispers: Not a lot of room to move for Gold Coast with every one of its 38 senior-listed players contracted for next season in a tight salary cap. Richmond's Mabior Chol looks certain to join the Suns as a free agent to offer ruck support for Jarrod Witts and forward line help for Ben King. Will Brodie explored his options last year, but with one year remaining on his deal, the inside midfielder has not requested a move this year. Gold Coast is open to trading its No.3 draft pick. - Michael Whiting

Mabior Chol contests the ruck with Lloyd Meek in Richmond's clash with Fremantle in R20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Indicative draft picks: 2, 13, 50, 68

Delisted: Sam Reid, Matt Buntine, Nick Shipley, Tom Hutchesson

Retired: Nil

Unsigned free agents: Daniel Lloyd, Zach Sproule, Jake Stein

Whispers: The Giants have an exciting draft hand with Collingwood’s first-round pick as well as their own, and already have top talent like Jacob Hopper locked away so could be prominent players in the Trade Period. Emerging ruck Matt Flynn, forward prospect Jake Riccardi and, most curiously, former captain Phil Davis are among nine uncontracted players. Shane Mumford is expected to retire but the veteran might be waiting until Flynn re-commits before confirming. Jeremy Finlayson is said to be considering a move to South Australia for family reasons which would leave the Giants needing another tall forward and more likely to re-sign Zach Sproule and Riccardi. - Martin Pegan

Jeremy Finlayson battles with Jake Lever during the round 16 clash on July 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 5, 21, 24, 56, 62

Delisted: Keegan Brooksby, James Cousins, Damon Greaves, Michael Hartley, Harry Pepper

Retired: Shaun Burgoyne, Jon Patton, Tom Scully

Unsigned free agents: Tim O'Brien

Whispers: The Hawks have one first-round pick, but will they seek out another? Incoming coach Sam Mitchell has spoken of the need to target the draft in the short-term and the Hawks could look to get aggressive. Outside speed is one priority. Jack Gunston, Jaeger O'Meara and Tom Mitchell are all contracted but exactly where they sit in Mitchell's long-term plans will have rivals enquiring. A long-term option to assist the current rucks could present with Collingwood fringe tall Max Lynch linked to a move. A pursuit of Fremantle small forward Lachie Schultz failed so that could be another requirement despite Ollie Hanrahan still being out of contract. Swingman Tim O'Brien has also been told he has to wait for an answer on his future, with Dan Howe, Finn Maginness and Jack Saunders others unsigned. One thing's for certain – the Hawks have ample salary cap room following the premature retirements of Jon Patton and Tom Scully. – Mitch Cleary

Max Lynch kicks for goal for Collingwood against Box Hill in the VFL in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 33, 42, 54

Delisted: Nil

Retired: Nathan Jones

Unsigned free agents: Neville Jetta, Aaron Nietschke, Mitch Brown, Majak Daw

Whispers: Melbourne has met with Fremantle youngster Adam Cerra and has plenty of interest in the talented midfielder, but not much capital to negotiate a trade. Without a first-round selection in this year's NAB AFL Draft, the club might have to rely on using future picks to secure Cerra should he nominate the Demons as his preferred destination. The contracted Angus Brayshaw has emphatically ruled out the prospect of being part of those trade talks, while Carlton is also in the hunt for Cerra's services. Sam Weideman has extended his future at the club for a further two seasons, but a host of experienced players – including Neville Jetta – remain without deals for next year. Jake Melksham is open to finding another opportunity elsewhere. - Riley Beveridge

Melbourne's Nathan Jones (left) and Jake Melksham celebrate their side's win against Geelong in the preliminary final on September 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 1, 20, 38, 69

Delisted: Taylor Garner, Connor Menadue, Dom Tyson, Will Walker

Retired: Nil

Unsigned free agents: Robbie Tarrant, Shaun Atley, Trent Dumont, Tom Campbell

Whispers: It's bound to be another eventful off-season at North Melbourne as the club continues its rebuild. Veteran defender Robbie Tarrant will move to Richmond, having agreed to a two-year deal, with the clubs likely to negotiate a trade of late picks to avoid any free agency compensation being diluted. The two sides will meet again to secure a move for Callum Coleman-Jones, who is poised to join the Kangaroos. Expect pick No.38 to be used in any talks for the young ruckman, who could also be walked to the pre-season draft if negotiations drag on. North Melbourne will likely take pick No.1 to the draft, with only a 'Godfather' offer set to tempt the club to part ways with the highly coveted selection. Valued captain Jack Ziebell has recently signed a new two-year deal, though intrigue still surrounds the future of free agent Trent Dumont. Defensive depth to cover for the loss of Tarrant is on the club's radar, having already missed on Adelaide free agent Jake Kelly. - Riley Beveridge

Callum Coleman-Jones celebrates a goal against West Coast in round 13 on June 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 17, 60, 71, 72

Delisted: Joel Garner, Hamish Hartlett

Retired: Tom Rockliff, Tyson Goldsack

Unsigned free agents: Robbie Gray, Steven Motlop, Boyd Woodcock

Whispers: The Power lost the race for South Australian Swan Jordan Dawson, who nominated Adelaide as his club of choice after being Port's primary trade target. Still, the Power have other deals to work on, with Greater Western Sydney forward Jeremy Finlayson completing a medical at the club and drawing a level of interest. Ruck/forward Peter Ladhams has also been told to explore his options, with the Power open to moving him with one year remaining on a three-year contract. A trade could suit both parties if Ladhams can find a new home where he is the No.1 ruckman. - Nathan Schmook

Peter Ladhams and Charlie Dixon after Port Adelaide's preliminary final loss to Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 7, 15, 26, 28, 40, 44

Delisted: Patrick Naish

Retired: David Astbury, Bachar Houli

Unsigned free agents: Mabior Chol, Derek Smith, Ben Miller

Whispers: The Tigers have replaced David Astbury in their backline by targeting North Melbourne veteran Robbie Tarrant on a two-year deal as an unrestricted free agent. It shows Richmond's mindset of again having a dip at the flag next year. The Tigers will lose Mabior Chol as a free agent to Gold Coast while young key forward/ruck Callum Coleman-Jones has requested a trade to North Melbourne. The Tigers will push for a good pick from the Roos to add to an already very strong hand of selections. Richmond is interested in packaging up a couple of its early picks to move up the draft board, showing interest in the Suns' pick 3. – Callum Twomey

Robbie Tarrant looks on during North Melbourne's clash with Western Bulldogs in R16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 9, 46, 64

Delisted: Sam Alabakis, Oscar Clavarino, Shaun McKernan

Retired: Jake Carlisle, James Frawley, Dylan Roberton

Unsigned free agents: Seb Ross, Paul Hunter, Darragh Joyce

Whispers: The Saints are fixed on going to the draft with their first pick having not used a top-25 selection in the past two seasons. Plus, with an expected pursuit of Ben King next year, it's hard to see them giving up their 2022 first-rounder so chasing a big fish looks unlikely. Coach Brett Ratten has spoken of the need to target a ruck/forward to partner Rowan Marshall and Paddy Ryder after missing re-signed Sydney tall Hayden McLean. Collingwood's Mason Cox could be a cheap option along with GWS pair Matt Flynn and Kieren Briggs. A depth defender is another need with James Frawley and Dylan Roberton retiring and Oscar Clavarino delisted. Rookie ruck Paul Hunter remains unsigned, while Dean Kent and Jack Lonie have been told their have to wait. Unrestricted free agent Seb Ross is close to re-signing. Rivals have become aware of Josh Battle's positional uncertainty, but he appears likely to stay under contract. – Mitch Cleary

Collingwood's Mason Cox celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in R19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 12, 31, 67

Delisted: Matthew Ling, Sam Gray, Kaiden Brand, Malachy Carruthers

Retired: Nil

Unsigned free agents: George Hewett, Sam Reid

Whispers: Jordan Dawson wants to return to South Australia and has nominated Adelaide as his preferred club in a move that will hurt the Swans’ on-field prospects but improve their draft hand. They will also earn an end-of-second or third-round selection as compensation for free agent George Hewett’s move to Carlton. The salary cap relief should allow the Swans to be more active in the Trade Period and perhaps add established talent to their cluster of emerging stars. Sam Wicks, James Bell, Colin O’Riordan and Callum Sinclair are close to signing extensions, while veteran Sam Reid remains unsigned and under pressure following the emergence of other tall forward-ruck options. - Martin Pegan

Sydney's George Hewett in action against GWS in round 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Indicative draft picks: 10, 29, 36, 49, 65

Delisted: Brendon Ah Chee, Brayden Ainsworth, Will Collins, Mark Hutchings, Ben Johnson

Retired: Nathan Vardy, Dan Venables

Unsigned free agents: Shannon Hurn, Jamaine Jones, Josh Kennedy

Whispers: The Eagles enter the Trade Period needing to refresh parts of their list while also positioning to strike while boasting significant top-end talent. It shapes as a difficult balancing act. Out-of-contract tall Jarrod Brander is on the trade table and the Eagles will seek to get some return for their first-round draft pick from 2017. They will also negotiate a deal with Carlton to bring Sam Petrevski-Seton to the club. They are not bidders for Geelong speedster Jordan Clark, assuming he requests a trade. Shannon Hurn and Josh Kennedy are set to play on with one-year deals. - Nathan Schmook

Jarrod Brander in action against St Kilda in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Indicative draft picks: 17, 72

Delisted: Nil

Retired: Lin Jong

Unsigned free agents: Mitch Wallis, Roarke Smith, Ben Cavarra, Will Hayes, Stefan Martin

Whispers: The Dogs don't want for much on their list but have looked at extra key defensive options and also ruckman. Roarke Smith is keen to stay and veteran ruckman Stefan Martin wants to play on next year. Mitch Wallis has had a contract offer on the table for some time but the vice-captain remains unsigned for next year, while as AFL.com.au revealed Patrick Lipinski looks headed to Collingwood. The Dogs might also be creative with their first draft pick given they will likely need to match a top-three pick for father-son prospect Sam Darcy. The pick could be gettable for clubs looking to move up the draft board in exchange for later picks for more draft points. – Callum Twomey