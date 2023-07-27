With just five rounds left to go, which players are still waiting to hear their names called out?

Clockwise from left: Anthony Caminiti, Elijah Hewett, Aaron Cadman, Ollie Hollands. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE RISING Star race took a literal twist on Saturday night last week as one of the leading favourites Will Ashcroft grabbed at his right knee after a quick turn in the Gabba centre square.

The young Lion remains a strong chance for the Rising Star award this season, as he aims to be the first Brisbane player to claim the coveted award since Lewis Taylor in 2014.

His absence opens up the chance for the other major contenders to make a lasting impression on Rising Star judges in the final five rounds of the season, with North Melbourne young gun Harry Sheezel, St Kilda's Mitchito Owens and Fremantle forward Jye Amiss the other leading hopefuls.

Sheezel's outstanding start to the season – he had 34 disposals in round one on debut and has averaged 26 disposals across the season without missing a game – immediately showed he belonged at the level and has jumped into outright favouritism of being the first North Melbourne player to be crowned the Rising Star in 25 years since Byron Pickett in 1998.

The Sandringham Dragons product could also be favoured to win the Kangaroos' best and fairest in his debut season.

Owens' performances as a key forward for St Kilda have been perhaps the highlight of the Saints' campaign, with his rugged and uncompromising approach and work ethic a highlight, while Amiss has kicked 32 goals from 17 games holding down a key forward post for the Dockers.

Although the winner is expected to come from that quartet, there remains five more nominations to clinch for players who are yet to get the nod.

Carlton midfielder Ollie Hollands will be in the mix after being close to a nomination in the first half of the season before his broken collarbone, while Mac Andrew's form for Gold Coast has also grown to be a chance to claim a nomination in the final month of the home and away season.

Mac Andrew kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hollands' older brother Elijah also remains eligible for a nomination and is back in the Suns team.

While Owens will be in the top voting group, his fellow young Saints forward Anthony Caminiti will also be in contention for a nomination after booting 17 goals from 15 appearances this year having only been signed as a rookie pick in the weeks before round one.

West Coast trio Noah Long, Campbell Chesser and Elijah Hewett could push their case as well to add to the Eagles' nomination tally this year, while Richmond's Sam Banks has had an impact since stepping into the Tigers' line-up in the past three rounds.

Sam Banks in action during the R19 match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG on July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn's top-10 pick Cam Mackenzie, Port Adelaide forward Ollie Lord and Essendon goalsneak Jye Menzie could all be a shot if they break back into their respective line-ups, while No.1 pick Aaron Cadman is also without a nomination at this stage.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Round 18: Judd McVee (Melbourne)

Round 19: Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)