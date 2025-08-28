Matt Carroll is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 24

Matt Carroll runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

DASHING Carlton defender Matt Carroll has landed the final Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination of 2025.

Carroll, 19, produced another strong performance in the Blues' 34-point win over Essendon in round 24.

The left-footer had 15 disposals, seven marks and 407 metres gained in Carlton's victory.

It continued what has been a consistent season for Carroll, who played 17 games in 2025 after making his debut in round five.

He averaged 12.1 disposals and 3.8 marks to be a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Carlton.

Picked up by the Blues at the end of 2023 in the Rookie Draft, Carroll was delisted at the end of 2024, but earned his spot again in the pre-season supplemental selection period.

He is Carlton's third nominee of the year, joining Cooper Lord (round 10) and Ashton Moir (round 19).

The winner of the 2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star will be announced on Brownlow Medal night on September 22.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

Round 14: Tyrell Dewar (West Coast)

Round 15: Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

Round 16: Clay Hall (West Coast)

Round 17: Isaac Kako (Essendon)

Round 18: Luke Trainor (Richmond)

Round 19: Ashton Moir (Carlton)

Round 20: Joe Fonti (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 21: Ethan Read (Gold Coast)

Round 22: Hugh Boxshall (St Kilda)

Round 23: Harry Rowston (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 24: Matt Carroll (Carlton)