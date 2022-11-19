Players complete the 2km time trial during the 2022 AFL State Draft Combine on October 9, 2022 in Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE will be a total of 83 picks available for clubs to use in this year's NAB AFL Draft after list positions were confirmed this week.

The close of the second delisted free agency period and draft picks swap window has seen the League confirm its draft order and available selections.

However, only around 60 picks are expected to be activated at the draft over the Monday and Tuesday nights, with AFL.com.au predicting a minimum of 54 and a maximum of 62 selections.

Greater Western Sydney is likely to use five selections, with Hawthorn also a chance to use five picks, while Carlton, Fremantle and North Melbourne are among the clubs set to use four selections.

A number of 'live' picks are also expected in next Wednesday’s rookie draft, with clubs also likely to use some selections then to pick up experienced or delisted players from rival AFL clubs rather than use national draft selections or delisted free agency spots.

Monday, November 28 will feature all of the first-round selections before the rest of the draft takes place on Tuesday, November 29 with AFL.com.au providing full coverage as the picks roll in.

The NAB AFL Rookie Draft will be held on Wednesday, November 30.

Final Draft Order as of November 19, 2022

ROUND FIVE 71 West Coast 72 Port Adelaide 73 St Kilda 74 Carlton 75 Western Bulldogs 76 Richmond 77 Fremantle 78 Melbourne 79 Collingwood 80 Sydney

ROUND SIX 81 St Kilda 82 Richmond 83 Melbourne

Every club's picks

Club Picks Adelaide 46, 56, 59 Brisbane 34, 35, 36, 38, 55 Carlton 10, 29, 49, 64, 74 Collingwood 16, 25, 27, 51, 79 Essendon 4, 22, 54, 61, 66 Fremantle 30, 43, 44, 65, 70, 77 Geelong 7, 58 Gold Coast 5, 45, 68 Greater Western Sydney 1, 15, 18, 19, 31, 57 Hawthorn 6, 24, 41, 48, 50, 52, 63 Melbourne 13, 37, 78, 83 North Melbourne 2, 3, 23, 40 Port Adelaide 33, 60, 72 Richmond 53, 62, 76, 82 St Kilda 9, 28, 32, 47, 73, 81 Sydney 14, 17, 42, 69, 80 West Coast 8, 12, 20, 26, 71 Western Bulldogs 11, 21, 39, 67, 75

2023 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

Draft value index

Round One Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts 1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9 2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. - 3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182 75. - 4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170 76. - 5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158 77. - 6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146 78. - 7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135 79. - 8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123 80. - 9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112 81. - 10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101 82. - 11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90 83 - 12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80 13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69 14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59 15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49 16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39 17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29 18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19

