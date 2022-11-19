THERE will be a total of 83 picks available for clubs to use in this year's NAB AFL Draft after list positions were confirmed this week.

The close of the second delisted free agency period and draft picks swap window has seen the League confirm its draft order and available selections.

However, only around 60 picks are expected to be activated at the draft over the Monday and Tuesday nights, with AFL.com.au predicting a minimum of 54 and a maximum of 62 selections. 

Greater Western Sydney is likely to use five selections, with Hawthorn also a chance to use five picks, while Carlton, Fremantle and North Melbourne are among the clubs set to use four selections.

A number of 'live' picks are also expected in next Wednesday’s rookie draft, with clubs also likely to use some selections then to pick up experienced or delisted players from rival AFL clubs rather than use national draft selections or delisted free agency spots.

Monday, November 28 will feature all of the first-round selections before the rest of the draft takes place on Tuesday, November 29 with AFL.com.au providing full coverage as the picks roll in.

The NAB AFL Rookie Draft will be held on Wednesday, November 30.

Final Draft Order as of November 19, 2022

ROUND ONE
1 Greater Western Sydney (received from North Melbourne as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
2 North Melbourne (received from West Coast as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
3 North Melbourne (received from GWS as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
4 Essendon
5 Gold Coast (received from Adelaide as part of Izak Rankine trade)
6 Hawthorn
7 Geelong (received from Gold Coast as part of Jack Bowes trade)
8 West Coast (received from Port Adelaide as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
9 St Kilda
10 Carlton
11 Western Bulldogs
12 West Coast  (received from GWS as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade, GWS received from Richmond as part of Tim Taranto trade)
13 Melbourne (received from Fremantle as part of Luke Jackson trade)
14 Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
15 Greater Western Sydney (received from Brisbane in a pick swap)
16 Collingwood
17 Sydney
18 Greater Western Sydney (received from Geelong for Tanner Bruhn)

ROUND TWO
19 Greater Western Sydney (received from Richmond as part of Tim Taranto trade, originally tied to North Melbourne)
20 West Coast
21 Western Bulldogs (received from Brisbane as part of Josh Dunkley trade, Bris received from GWS in a pick swap)
22 Essendon
23 North Melbourne (received from Adelaide in a pick swap)
24 Hawthorn       
25 Collingwood (received from Geelong as part of three-way trade, Geel received from Bris in a pick swap, originally received by Bris from Gold Coast as part of Tom Berry trade)
26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)  
27 Collingwood (received from Melbourne for Brodie Grundy, Melb received from Port Adelaide in a pick swap, originally the Karl Amon compensation pick)
28 St Kilda
29 Carlton
30 Fremantle (received from Western Bulldogs as part of Rory Lobb trade)
31 Greater Western Sydney (received from Richmond as part of Jacob Hopper trade)   
32 St Kilda (tied to Fremantle, received from Gold Coast as part of Ben Long trade)
33 Port Adelaide (received from Melbourne in a pick swap)
34 Brisbane
35 Brisbane (Dan McStay compensation pick)
36 Brisbane (received from Gold Coast as part of Tom Berry trade, originally tied to Collingwood)
37 Melbourne (received from Essendon as part of Sam Weideman trade, Ess received from Sydney as part of Aaron Francis trade)
38 Brisbane (received from Geelong in a pick swap)

ROUND THREE
39 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
40 North Melbourne (received from West Coast as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
41 Hawthorn (received from Collingwood as part of three-way trade, Coll received from GWS as part of Bobby Hill trade)
42 Sydney (received from Essendon as part of Aaron Francis trade)
43 Fremantle (received from North Melbourne, NM received from Port Adelaide as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade, Port received from Melbourne in a pick swap, originally tied to Adelaide)
44 Fremantle (received from Melbourne as part of Luke Jackson trade, Melb received from GWS for Toby Bedford, GWS received from Collingwood as part of Bobby Hill trade, originally tied to Hawthorn)
45 Gold Coast
46 Adelaide (received from Gold Coast as part of Izak Rankine trade, GC received from Brisbane as part of Tom Berry trade, originally tied to Port Adelaide)
47 St Kilda
48 Hawthorn (received from Brisbane as part of Jack Gunston trade, BL received from Geelong in a pick swap, originally tied to Carlton)
49 Carlton (Liam Jones compensation pick)
50 Hawthorn (received from Coll in three-way trade, originally tied to Western Bulldogs)
51 Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
52 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
53 Richmond (received from GWS as part of Jacob Hopper trade, GWS received from Port Adelaide as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade, Port received from Melbourne in a pick swap)
54 Essendon (received from Melbourne as part of Sam Weideman trade, originally Jayden Hunt compensation pick)
55 Brisbane (received from Geelong in a pick swap, originally tied to Brisbane) 
56 Adelaide (received from Brisbane in a pick swap, BL received from Gold Coast as part of Tom Berry trade, originally tied to Collingwood) 
57 Greater Western Sydney (received from Port Adelaide as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade, originally tied to Sydney)
58 Geelong

ROUND FOUR
59 Adelaide (received from North Melbourne in a pick swap)
60 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
61 Essendon
62 Richmond (received from GWS as part of Jacob Hopper trade, originally tied to Adelaide)
63 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
64 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
65 Fremantle (received from Melbourne as part of Luke Jackson trade, originally tied to St Kilda)
66 Essendon (received from Carlton as part of Will Setterfield trade)
67 Western Bulldogs
68 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
69 Sydney
70 Fremantle (tied to Geelong)

ROUND FIVE
71 West Coast
72 Port Adelaide
73 St Kilda
74 Carlton
75 Western Bulldogs
76 Richmond
77 Fremantle
78 Melbourne
79 Collingwood
80 Sydney

ROUND SIX
81 St Kilda
82 Richmond
83 Melbourne

Every club's picks

Club Picks
Adelaide 46, 56, 59
Brisbane 34, 35, 36, 38, 55
Carlton 10, 29, 49, 64, 74
Collingwood 16, 25, 27, 51, 79
Essendon 4, 22, 54, 61, 66
Fremantle 30, 43, 44, 65, 70, 77
Geelong 7, 58
Gold Coast 5, 45, 68
Greater Western Sydney 1, 15, 18, 19, 31, 57
Hawthorn 6, 24, 41, 48, 50, 52, 63
Melbourne 13, 37, 78, 83
North Melbourne 2, 3, 23, 40
Port Adelaide 33, 60, 72
Richmond 53, 62, 76, 82
St Kilda 9, 28, 32, 47, 73, 81
Sydney 14, 17, 42, 69, 80
West Coast 8, 12, 20, 26, 71
Western Bulldogs 11, 21, 39, 67, 75

2023 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

  IN OUT
Adelaide - Round two pick (tied to NM)
- Round three pick (tied to Coll)		 - Round three pick to GC
- Round four pick to GC
Brisbane

- Round two pick (tied to Geel)
- Round three pick (tied to Melb,
received from WB as part of Josh Dunkley trade)
- Round three pick (tied to WB)
- Round four pick (tied to Frem, received from BL in a pick swap, Adel received from GC as part of Izak Rankine trade)

 - Round one pick to WB
- Round two pick to WB
- Round four pick to Haw
Carlton - Round four pick (tied to Ess) - Round three pick to Frem
Collingwood   - Round two pick to GWS
- Round three pick to Adel
Essendon - Round four pick (tied to Syd) - Round four pick to Carl
Fremantle - Round two pick (tied to NM, special assistance)
- Round three pick (tied to NM, special assistance)
- Round three pick (tied to Carl)
- Round four pick (tied to NM)		 - Round one pick to Melb
- Round two pick to Melb
- Round three pick to NM
- Round four pick to GC
Geelong   - Round two pick to BL
- Round three pick to GC
- Round four pick to BL
Gold Coast - Round two pick (tied to GWS,
received from BL as part of Tom Berry trade)
- Round three pick (tied to Adel)
- Round three pick (tied to Geel)
- Round four pick (tied to Adel)
- Round four pick (tied to StK)		  
GWS Giants - Round one pick (tied to Rich) - Round two pick to BL
Hawthorn - Round two pick (tied to WB,
received from Frem as part of O'Meara/Meek trade)
- Round four pick (tied to BL)		 - Round four pick to Frem
Melbourne - Round one pick (tied to Frem)
- Round two pick (tied to Frem)		 - Round three pick to WB
- Round four pick to WB
North Melbourne - Round one pick (tied to PA)
- Round four pick (tied to Haw, received from Frem in pick swap)		 - Round two pick to Adel
- Round two pick (special assistance) to Frem
- Round three pick (special assistance) to Frem
- Round four pick to Frem
Port Adelaide

- Round two pick (tied to Coll,
received from GWS as part of Horne-Francis/Rioli trade)
- Round three pick (tied to Frem,
received from NM as part of Horne-Francis/Rioli trade)

 - Round one pick to NM
- Round two pick to WC
- Round three pick to WC
Richmond   - Round one pick to GWS
St Kilda   - Round four pick to GC
Sydney   - Round four pick to Ess
West Coast - Round two pick (tied to PA)
- Round three pick (tied to PA)		  
Western Bulldogs - Round one pick (tied to Bris)
- Round two pick (tied to Bris)
- Round four pick (tied to Melb)
- Round four pick (tied to Geel,
received from BL as part of Josh Dunkley trade)		 - Round two pick to Frem
- Round three pick to BL

Draft value index

Round One   Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182 75. -
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170 76. -
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158 77. -
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146 78. -
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135 79. -
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123 80. -
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112 81. -
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101 82. -
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90 83 -
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

 

