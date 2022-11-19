THERE will be a total of 83 picks available for clubs to use in this year's NAB AFL Draft after list positions were confirmed this week.
The close of the second delisted free agency period and draft picks swap window has seen the League confirm its draft order and available selections.
However, only around 60 picks are expected to be activated at the draft over the Monday and Tuesday nights, with AFL.com.au predicting a minimum of 54 and a maximum of 62 selections.
Greater Western Sydney is likely to use five selections, with Hawthorn also a chance to use five picks, while Carlton, Fremantle and North Melbourne are among the clubs set to use four selections.
A number of 'live' picks are also expected in next Wednesday’s rookie draft, with clubs also likely to use some selections then to pick up experienced or delisted players from rival AFL clubs rather than use national draft selections or delisted free agency spots.
Monday, November 28 will feature all of the first-round selections before the rest of the draft takes place on Tuesday, November 29 with AFL.com.au providing full coverage as the picks roll in.
The NAB AFL Rookie Draft will be held on Wednesday, November 30.
Final Draft Order as of November 19, 2022
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|Greater Western Sydney (received from North Melbourne as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
|2
|North Melbourne (received from West Coast as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
|3
|North Melbourne (received from GWS as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
|4
|Essendon
|5
|Gold Coast (received from Adelaide as part of Izak Rankine trade)
|6
|Hawthorn
|7
|Geelong (received from Gold Coast as part of Jack Bowes trade)
|8
|West Coast (received from Port Adelaide as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade)
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|Carlton
|11
|Western Bulldogs
|12
|West Coast (received from GWS as part of Jason Horne-Francis/Junior Rioli trade, GWS received from Richmond as part of Tim Taranto trade)
|13
|Melbourne (received from Fremantle as part of Luke Jackson trade)
|14
|Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
|15
|Greater Western Sydney (received from Brisbane in a pick swap)
|16
|Collingwood
|17
|Sydney
|18
|Greater Western Sydney (received from Geelong for Tanner Bruhn)
|
ROUND FOUR
|59
|Adelaide (received from North Melbourne in a pick swap)
|60
|Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
|61
|Essendon
|62
|Richmond (received from GWS as part of Jacob Hopper trade, originally tied to Adelaide)
|63
|Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
|64
|Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
|65
|Fremantle (received from Melbourne as part of Luke Jackson trade, originally tied to St Kilda)
|66
|Essendon (received from Carlton as part of Will Setterfield trade)
|67
|Western Bulldogs
|68
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|69
|Sydney
|70
|Fremantle (tied to Geelong)
|
ROUND FIVE
|71
|West Coast
|72
|Port Adelaide
|73
|St Kilda
|74
|Carlton
|75
|Western Bulldogs
|76
|Richmond
|77
|Fremantle
|78
|Melbourne
|79
|Collingwood
|80
|Sydney
|
ROUND SIX
|81
|St Kilda
|82
|Richmond
|83
|Melbourne
Every club's picks
|Club
|Picks
|Adelaide
|46, 56, 59
|Brisbane
|34, 35, 36, 38, 55
|Carlton
|10, 29, 49, 64, 74
|Collingwood
|16, 25, 27, 51, 79
|Essendon
|4, 22, 54, 61, 66
|Fremantle
|30, 43, 44, 65, 70, 77
|Geelong
|7, 58
|Gold Coast
|5, 45, 68
|Greater Western Sydney
|1, 15, 18, 19, 31, 57
|Hawthorn
|6, 24, 41, 48, 50, 52, 63
|Melbourne
|13, 37, 78, 83
|North Melbourne
|2, 3, 23, 40
|Port Adelaide
|33, 60, 72
|Richmond
|53, 62, 76, 82
|St Kilda
|9, 28, 32, 47, 73, 81
|Sydney
|14, 17, 42, 69, 80
|West Coast
|8, 12, 20, 26, 71
|Western Bulldogs
|11, 21, 39, 67, 75
Draft value index
|Round One
|Round Two
|Round Three
|Round Four
|Round Five
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|75. -
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|76. -
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|77. -
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|78. -
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|79. -
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|80. -
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|81. -
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|82. -
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|83 -
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19
