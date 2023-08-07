Ollie Hollands is the AFL Rising Star nominee for round 21

Ollie Hollands in action during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HARD-RUNNING Carlton wingman Ollie Hollands has been rewarded for his fine season with the round 21 AFL Rising Star nomination.

Hollands gathered 20 disposals and had six tackles and four marks in the Blues' 19-point win over St Kilda on Sunday.

Pick No.11 in the 2022 AFL Draft, Hollands played the first 11 games of the season before suffering a fractured collarbone.

He returned in round 19 and has continued what has been a strong first season in the AFL.

Learn More 06:01

Hollands is averaging 15.4 disposals, 3.3 marks and 2.2 tackles this year.

He is Carlton's first Rising Star nominee of the season.

Learn More 01:12

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Round 18: Judd McVee (Melbourne)

Round 19: Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)

Round 20: Mac Andrew (Gold Coast)

Round 21: Ollie Hollands (Carlton)