Take a look at just some of the names to watch as the trade period begins for 2025

Charlie Curnow, Zach Merrett and Clayton Oliver. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FREE agency period is already underway, and Monday signals the official start of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Four players have already officially landed at their new clubs as free agents, with Tom De Koning, Jack Silvagni (both from Carlton to St Kilda), James Worpel (from Hawthorn to Geelong) and Sam Draper (from Essendon to Brisbane) already done deals.

Here are just some of the names to keep an eye on between Monday and the end of the trade period on Wednesday, October 15.

Callum Ah Chee

After two premierships at the Lions, Ah Chee has requested a move to the Crows. How exactly a deal gets done remains unclear, with Adelaide holding picks 15, 46, 53 and 55 in this year's draft. Ah Chee played 26 games in each of Brisbane's premiership years

Ben Ainsworth

The Suns forward is exploring his trade options despite having three years to run on the contract he signed last year. The Suns are shaping as a huge player in this year's trade period as they look to get deals done for the likes of Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Leek Aleer

Requested a trade to St Kilda after 25 games for the Giants. The 24-year-old is out of contract at GWS and hopes to arrive at the Saints, who pursued him last year

Leek Aleer in action during GWS' clash with St Kilda in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Oscar Allen

The Eagles co-captain is set to join Brisbane as a free agent. Allen met with Hawthorn earlier in the year, but has landed on the Lions as his new home

Will Brodie

The Dockers midfielder has requested a move to Port Adelaide, where he will link up with new Power coach and former Dockers assistant, Josh Carr. Brodie played 24 games for the Dockers in 2022, including two finals, but has managed just five games in the three seasons since then

Connor Budarick

The Suns defender has requested a move to the Western Bulldogs having also had interest from North Melbourne, Brisbane and Essendon. Budarick played 19 games in 2025, predominantly as a pressure forward

Connor Budarick during the round 18 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, July 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Buller

With Brody Mihocek set to depart Collingwood, the Magpies are keen to sign Buller from Sydney. The mid-season draftee was offered a two-year deal to stay at the Swans, but is instead set to move to Melbourne

Campbell Chesser

The former first-round pick has requested a trade to Carlton, turning down a two-year offer from the Eagles to seek a move home to Victoria. After battling injury during his time at West Coast, Chesser had a strong finish to the 2025 season, playing the final four games of the year

Mason Cox

The American has expressed a desire to play on despite not currently having a contract in front of him. The ruck wants to stay at Collingwood, but he is open to playing elsewhere if the Pies aren't an option for 2026

Charlie Curnow

The Blues star has not requested a trade, but he has been exploring a move away from Ikon Park. Geelong and Sydney remain in the race for the star forward, although Gold Coast has dropped out of the race as they prioritise the likes of Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Charlie Curnow during Carlton's loss to Collingwood in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brayden Fiorini

The Gold Coast free agent is expected to make a call this week after attracting interest from both Essendon and Port Adelaide. The 28-year-old also has a fresh three-year deal on the table to stay at the Suns

Sam Flanders

Requested a trade to St Kilda after also meeting with Melbourne and Essendon. St Kilda's pick No.7 is on the table to be part of the deal with the Suns

Max Heath

The St Kilda ruck is expected to join Melbourne as a back up to Max Gawn. A mid-season pick-up by the Saints, Heath played his only four AFL games this year and is seeking a fresh start following the arrival of Tom De Koning at Moorabbin

Bailey Humphrey

Humphrey caught up with Steven King and Nathan Jones from Melbourne on Friday in a shock meeting that has raised questions about the young Sun's future. Gold Coast has been adamant he is not up for trade

Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Buku Khamis

After 41 games for the Bulldogs, Khamis has requested a move to Carlton. The 25-year-old tall can play at either end of the ground and played 14 senior games this year

Rowan Marshall

Requested a trade to Geelong from St Kilda, just hours after the Saints confirmed the arrival of fellow ruck Tom De Koning as a free agent

Steven May

Another member of Melbourne's premiership side who could depart this off-season after he was told to explore his options despite having a year to run on his contract. The Magpies had interest but have since withdrawn from the race, and May could well end up back at the Demons if a suitor can't be found

Judd McVee

Requested a trade to Fremantle after 65 games with the Demons. McVee met with new Melbourne coach Steven King, who expressed a desire for him to stay, but the 22-year-old has chosen a move to his home state

Judd McVee celebrates Melbourne's win over West Coast in Perth in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Merrett

One of the biggest trade stories in recent memory, the Bombers skipper wants join Hawthorn after meeting with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell last month. Essendon remains steadfast that Merrett is contracted and is going nowhere

Brody Mihocek

Requested a move to Melbourne after eight seasons at Collingwood. He is a free agent, but there is a potential for him to land at Melbourne via a trade so the Dees avoid diluting their compensation pick for losing Charlie Spargo to North Melbourne

Tom Mitchell

The Brownlow medallist could be on the hunt for a fourth club after the Magpies told him to explore his options. Mitchell played all 26 games in Collingwood's 2023 premiership season but has managed just 10 senior games since

Clayton Oliver

The Demons midfielder was told last week to explore his trade options in a bombshell call that shook up the trade period. He was photographed meeting with the Giants on Friday and had attracted interest from the likes of Geelong and Adelaide in past seasons. Oliver is still contracted for another five years

Clayton Oliver with Giants coach Adam Kingsley, players and officials on Sydney Harbour on Friday, October 3. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Christian Petracca

After meeting with both Adelaide and Gold Coast, Petracca has landed on the Suns as his new home. Melbourne has been steadfast that any trade for Petracca, who is still contracted, would have to satisfy the Demons. St Kilda's pick 7, which is expected to land at the Suns as part of the Sam Flanders trade, could be a key part of the Petracca deal

Liam Reidy

With Tom De Koning joining St Kilda, Carlton needs ruck options and has targeted Reidy from Fremantle. Reidy has played just three senior games since being drafted in the 2022 rookie draft, having been stuck at the Dockers behind Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy

Deven Robertson

Two years after knocking back an offer from the Eagles, Robertson has requested a move back to his home state from Brisbane. The 24-year-old played 16 games for the Lions in 2023, including their Grand Final loss to Collingwood, but has managed just six senior games in the past two seasons

Malcolm Rosas jnr

The Sun has requested a move to Sydney and is set to be one of the first moves of the trade period. The Swans' No.50 pick is expected to be the main part of the deal

Malcolm Rosas jnr celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Ryan

The West Coast premiership forward has requested a trade to St Kilda after eight seasons at the Eagles. The 29-year-old has a year to go on his current deal, meaning a trade will have to be struck

Jai Serong

The Hawks defender has chosen Sydney after also being offered deals by Fremantle and North Melbourne. The 22-year-old has played just 10 senior games in three years at Hawthorn and has been dominant at VFL level

Jy Simpkin

The Roos skipper has expressed his frustration at a lack of midfield time at North and expressed he would be open to exploring his options elsewhere. He has four years to run on his contract at Arden St

Charlie Spargo

The premiership Demon will join North Melbourne as a free agent, with the paperwork lodged on Friday. The deal and compensation pick are yet to be officially ticked off by the AFL

Charlie Spargo during Melbourne's game against North Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brandon Starcevich

The defender has requested a move to West Coast, but it remains to be seen exactly how he lands at the Eagles. Starcevich is a free agent, but the Eagles are expected to do the deal as a trade so as to not dilute the free agency compensation they will get for losing Oscar Allen to the Lions

Jack Steele

The veteran will not be Saints captain next season and has been told he is free to explore other opportunities, despite having another two years to run on his current contract. The 29-year-old is determined to stay, although Essendon has shown some interest

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

The troubled Bulldogs forward met with Gold Coast last week as he seeks to resurrect his career at the Suns. The former No.1 draft pick is still contracted at the Dogs but won't be there next season after off-field issues saw him miss the entire 2025 campaign

Jacob Wehr

The Giants wingman will join Port Adelaide as a free agent, with the paperwork lodged on Friday. The deal and compensation pick are yet to be officially ticked off by the AFL

Tylar Young

The Richmond defender has requested a move to the Eagles after weighing up a three-year offer as well as a fresh deal to stay with the Tigers. Young played seven games for the Tigers this season, for a total of 35 in the past three years