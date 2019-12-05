More from Telstra

Geelong Cats

Geelong Cats Squad

Rhys

Stanley

1 Ruck
Zach

Tuohy

2 Midfielder
Brandan

Parfitt

3 Midfielder
Tanner

Bruhn

4 Midfielder
Jeremy

Cameron

5 Key Forward
Toby

Conway

6 Ruck
Shaun

Mannagh

7 Midfielder
Jake

Kolodjashnij

8 Key Defender
Max

Holmes

9 Midfielder
Mitch

Knevitt

10 Midfielder
Mitchell

Edwards

11 Ruck
Jack

Bowes

12 Defender
Jhye

Clark

13 Midfielder
Connor

O'Sullivan

14 Key Defender
George

Stevens

15 Midfielder
Sam

De Koning

16 Key Defender
Lawson

Humphries

17 Midfielder
Tyson

Stengle

18 Forward
Phoenix

Foster

19 Key Forward
James

Willis

20 Midfielder
Oliver

Wiltshire

21 Midfielder
Mitch

Duncan

22 Defender
Gary

Rohan

23 Forward
Jed

Bews

24 Defender
Tom

Hawkins

26 Key Forward
Oliver

Dempsey

28 Forward
Cameron

Guthrie

29 Midfielder
Tom

Atkins

30 Midfielder
Oscar

Murdoch

31 Defender
Gryan

Miers

32 Forward
Shannon

Neale

33 Key Forward
Oisin

Mullin

34 Defender
Patrick

Dangerfield

35 Midfielder
Oliver

Henry

36 Forward
Joe

Furphy

37 Ruck
Jack

Henry

38 Key Defender
Zach

Guthrie

39 Defender
Ted

Clohesy

40 Forward
Mitch

Hardie

41 Midfielder
Mark

O'Connor

42 Defender
Emerson

Jeka

43 Key Defender
Tom

Stewart

44 Defender
Brad

Close

45 Forward
Mark

Blicavs

46 Ruck
Geelong Cats News

  1. List analysis: How your club has built its list

    Check out how your club has put together its list heading into the 2024 season

    AFL

  2. List analysis: Where your club ranks for age and experience

    Who has the oldest list, who has the youngest, and which club has the most experience heading into 2024?

    AFL

  3. New year, new faces: Every club's new players for 2024

    Check out every club's list changes ahead of the 2024 season

    AFL
    Fantasy

    Every club previewed: Fantasy locks, bargains, rookies, more

    The Traders have previewed every club to help you pick your Fantasy team

    AFL
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.