Max Gruzewski during the U18 Championships clash between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Marvel Stadium on September 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney resisted offers for its opening pick on night two of the NAB AFL Draft, holding pick No.22 and adding to their key defensive stocks with versatile tall Max Gruzewski.

There were no trades during the 45-minute window available to clubs before the draft, with the Giants then pulling the trigger themselves on the valuable opening selection to add Oakleigh Chargers product Gruzewski.

The 193cm defender/forward was the fourth player added by the Giants after their three first-round selections on Monday night, including No.1 pick Aaron Cadman.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Max Gruzewski Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Max Gruzewski

There was intrigue around where the best ruckman in the pool, Harry Barnett, would land, and he didn't last long, with West Coast pouncing with pick No.23 to add another understudy for Nic Naitanui.

The Western Bulldogs added to their small forward stocks with Charlie Clarke at pick No.24 before Essendon opted for key defender Lewis Hayes, the younger brother of Port Adelaide's Sam Hayes.

Murray Bushrangers forward Brayden George, who suffered a late-season ACL injury and won't play in 2023, then landed at North Melbourne with the Kangaroos' last 'live' pick in the draft.

George was rated as a top-10 talent before requiring a knee reconstruction, having also undergone surgery for a meniscus tear during 2022 and spent 10 weeks sidelined.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Roos look long-term with damaging forward locked in North Melbourne selects speedy attacker Brayden George with its third pick in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft

The Kangaroos showed they have the patience to wait for the powerful forward, whose skill and leadership made him an attractive selection in the 20s.

Sydney used its second pick in the draft at No.27 to add Gippsland Power defender Cooper Vickery, who was tied to Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy but couldn't get there.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The NGA prospect Swans 'pinched' from Hawks Sydney uses its draft hand to secure Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy member Cooper Vickery

Collingwood then jumped at No.28 to secure 199cm Glenelg backman Jakob Ryan, who had been a contender for first-round selection.

West Coast's need for speed was underlined by its next selection at No.29, adding Gippsland midfielder/forward Coby Burgiel, who ranked third at the 2022 Draft Combine for the 20m sprint.

It took nine selections for a trade to be registered, with Carlton dealing a future second-round selection to Collingwood in exchange for pick No.30 so it could secure Tasmanian defender Lachie Cowan.

Lachlan Cowan in action for Tasmania in the 2022 NAB Boys League. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda used its second selection to secure North Ballarat key defender James Van Es before Carlton opted for Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Jaxon Binns at No.32.

Fremantle finally entered the draft at No.33, looking local to add 196cm Claremont defender Hugh Davies (Fremantle) and addressing their need for a developing key tall.

The Giants added another midfielder/forward with pick No.34, securing Sandringham Dragons teenager Toby McMullin, who is the son of former Collingwood and Essendon player Ian McMullin.

The Saints then used pick No.35 to secure another Dragons player in midfielder/forward Olli Hotton before Port Adelaide entered the draft at No.36, opting for athletic Tasmanian defender Tom McCallum.

After two first-round selections, the Hawks returned at No.37 and added Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Henry Hustwaite, with the Demons closing out the second round with Peel Thunder defender Jed Adams.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2022: The unique draft option trying to emulate Magpies hero Get to know top prospect Henry Hustwaite ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft

Overlooked in last year's draft, defender Harvey Gallagher got his chance 12 months on at the Western Bulldogs with pick No.39, with the Swans returning at No.40 to snare Murray Bushrangers wingman Caleb Mitchell.

Fremantle's second and third selections of the draft then came at No.41 and 42, with the Dockers adding 21-year-old Sturt forward Tom Emmett and developing ruckman Max Knobel.

Adelaide then returned with pick No.43, which was traded in from Gold Coast. The clubs swapped future second- and third-round selections as part of the deal, with the Crows using their new pick to secure North Adelaide midfielder Billy Dowling.

St Kilda added a key forward in Isaac Keeler at No.44, with the young tall also able to play in the ruck after developing as a member of Adelaide's Next Generation Academy.

Hawthorn then placed a bid on Essendon father-son prospect Alwyn Davey jnr, which was quickly matched by the Bombers, representing great value at pick No.45.

The Hawks used the following selection to add Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Jack O'Sullivan, who missed a large part of 2022 with a shoulder injury.

NAB AFL DRAFT - Second round

22. Max Gruzewski (Greater Western Sydney)

23. Harry Barnett (West Coast)

24. Charlie Clarke (Western Bulldogs)

25. Lewis Hayes (Essendon)

26. Brayden George (North Melbourne)

27. Cooper Vickery (Sydney)

28. Jakob Ryan (Collingwood)

29. Coby Burgiel (West Coast)

30. Lachie Cowan (Carlton – pick traded by Collingwood)

31. James Van Es (St Kilda)

32. Jaxon Binns (Carlton)

33. Hugh Davies (Fremantle)

34. Toby McMullin (Greater Western Sydney)

35. Olli Hotton (St Kilda)

36. Tom McCallum (Port Adelaide)

37. Henry Hustwaite (Hawthorn)

38. Jed Adams (Melbourne)

Third round

39. Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

40. Caleb Mitchell (Sydney)

41. Tom Emmett (Fremantle)

42. Max Knobel (Fremantle)

43. Billy Dowling (Adelaide)

44. Isaac Keeler (St Kilda)

45. Alwyn Davey Jnr (Essendon – matching Hawthorn's bid)

46. Jack O'Sullivan (Hawthorn)