Legend
del: Delisted ret: Retired trd: Traded FA: Free agency transfer DFA: Delisted free agency transfer PSS: Pre-season supplemental selection
|Adelaide
|Brisbane
|Carlton
|Collingwood
|
Rory Atkins (FA)
|
|
Hugh Goddard (del)
|
|Essendon
|Fremantle
|Geelong
|Gold Coast
|
Josh Begley (del)
|
Isaiah Butters (del)
|
Gary Ablett (ret)
|
Jacob Dawson (del)
|GWS
|Hawthorn
|Melbourne
|North Melbourne
|
Jye Caldwell (trd)
|
James Frawley (ret)
|
Harley Bennell (ret)
|
Paul Ahern (del)
|Port Adelaide
|Richmond
|St Kilda
|Sydney
|
Joe Atley (del)
|
Luke English (del)
|
Ryan Abbott (del)
|
Aliir Aliir (trd)
|West Coast
|Western Bulldogs
|
Hamish Brayshaw (del)
|
Tory Dickson (ret)
